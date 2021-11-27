One killed, several injured in Friday accident

November 27, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that took place Friday morning at the intersection of Kentucky 11 and Hord Pike.

According to Chief Deputy Ryan Swolsky, the three-vehicle collision involved a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by Shepard Daulton, 18, of Maysville; a 2008 Pontiac G driven by Rodney Morgan, 54, of Fleming County; and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Claudia Carmichael, 63, of Maysville.

An accident reconstructionist from the Maysville Police Department investigated the scene but had yet to make a determination on how the accident happened, Swolsky said.

Morgan suffered fatal injuries and Carmichael was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, Swolsky said.

Zack Mulligan, 39, a passenger in the Daulton vehicle, was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center for treatment and a juvenile in the Carmichael vehicle was taken to Fleming County Hospital for treatment, he said.

Deputy Cameron Griffin is leading the investigation into the accident for MCSO.

Other agencies responding to the scene included MPD, Lewisburg and May’s Lick volunteer fire departments, Maysville Fire and EMS, Mason County Emergency Management, and Fleming County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway was closed for some time as the investigation was conducted but the highway reopened to traffic sometime before 2 p.m.

