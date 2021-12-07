WEST UNION, Ohio — Travis Miller lost not only his legs, but also his ability to support his family when a 14-story building at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County collapsed on Dec. 9. 2020, trapping him inside the debris, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Adams County.

The decommissioned power plant’s boiler house was being razed by The Adamo Group, a Michigan company. Three workers who were in the building at the time of the collapse were found alive that day, including Miller. The body of Douglas Gray was found on Dec. 12. The body of Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County was finally recovered on Jan. 9, 20201, after a month-long search and recovery effort.

The complaint, filed in Adams County Court of Common Pleas naming The Adamo Group, Inc., Adamo Group, Adamo Group Inc., Adamo Demolition Company Inc., and several other associated names including JTA Demolition Inc., SCM Engineering Demolition Inc. and Adam Excavating Corp., along with several individuals included Michael F. Brehse, Samuel Harmon and Richard M. Adamo, was made on Miller’s behalf by attorneys D. Arthur Rabourn and Terrence L. Goodman of Cincinnati and Mark A. Schumacher of Brooksville.

The complaint says that Miller was crushed and pinned beneath sharp-edged concrete and steel and remained trapped for several hours.

“Travis Miller lost blood, was near death, but remained conscious and suffered unimaginable pain, mental anguish, and extreme emotions distress.” according to the complaint.

Miller was eventually freed and flown for treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where doctors were able to save his life but not his legs, according to the lawsuit.

“Travis Miller traumatically lost both legs. The memories of the collapse and his impending death will forever cause Travis Miller to suffer extreme emotional distress. Travis Miller now lacks the ability to care for himself and will never resume his chosen profession and earn the livelihood he previously enjoyed,” the lawsuit state.

The complaint contends that the defendants’ “deliberate intent caused the uncontrolled and intentionally dangerous collapse.”

“The loss of life or limb, financial devastation and emotional distress always is a tragedy. Deliberately endangering workers for financial gain is actionable, and justice demands that the responsible and liable parties assume legal and financial responsibility,” the complaint claims.

Miller is seeking nearly $3 million in medical expenses he has incurred since the accident, $2.7 million in economic loss, $1.2 million for in-kind nursing, and an amount in excess of $25,000 in compensatory damages and other relief to which he is entitiled from each of many defendants.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the multi-employer project and cited general contractor Adamo of Detroit and SCM Engineer Demolition Inc. of East China. Both were cited for multiple safety violations on the demolition project, including violations of the general duty clause and failing to inspect the site regularly to detect potential hazards resulting from the demolition process, such as weakened or deteriorated floors, walls and loosened material, according to the OSHA report.

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018, and was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC.. An announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart Station, would be demolished.