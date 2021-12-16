Fleming principal, MSU grad visits with AFE scholars

December 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Stephanie Emmons (Class of 2006, 2008, 2012, back row, center), principal of Fleming County High School, visited students in the Appalachian Future Educators Scholars Program at MSU.

Stephanie Emmons (Class of 2006, 2008, 2012, back row, center), principal of Fleming County High School, visited students in the Appalachian Future Educators Scholars Program at MSU.

Stephanie Emmons, principal of Fleming County High School and a graduate of Morehead State Univeristy, shared her experience as a Kentucky educator with students in the Appalachian Future Educators Scholars Program and students, faculty and staff in the Volgenau College of Education last month.

The event was sponsored by the Appalachian Future Educators Scholars Program and the Appalachian Regional Education Hub with support from MSU’s Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau College of Education. It was made possible with funding from a Catalyst Grant from the Rural Schools Collaborative.

Emmons’ presentation “Joys, Rewards, and Challenges of Being a Rural Educator” and the discussion provided insights into the challenges, demands and rewards of being a rural educator. She shared information about career pathways that have been established at FCHS over the last few years and how the changing landscape of K-12 education.

Emmons is a three-time graduate of MSU, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Universities Studies in 2006, a Master of Arts in Teaching in 2008 and a Master of Arts in School Administration in 2012.

“Our AFE Scholars and other education students were excited to hear from Principal Emmons,” said Dr. Christopher Beckham, Shannon-Doran Endowed Professor of Educational Leadership and director of the AFE Scholars Program. “Our students learned how resilient and innovative rural education can be, and to envision possibilities for their own classrooms as they pursue careers in education.”

The AFE Scholars Program provides scholarships, support and mentorship for students from Eastern Kentucky who are interested in teaching. The program’s purpose is to enhance the pipeline of qualified educators and educational leaders returning to the 22 counties in the MSU historical service region.

For more information about the event, the AFE Scholars Program, or the Appalachian Regional Education Hub, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/afe, or contact Dr. Christopher Beckham [email protected]

Trending Recipes