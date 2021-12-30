MPD, city, Genos offering free NYE rides

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Making the streets and highways safer for those celebrating the New Year is the goal of a program once again being sponsored by police, the city and a local taxi company.

According to Maysville Police, on Friday evening into Saturday morning, Geno’s Taxi, the City of Maysville and the Maysville Police Department are teaming up to offer the PAID program, in an effort to provide free taxi cab rides home to intoxicated individuals.

Under the program, each person will be allowed only one ride from a bar to their home in Maysville or Mason County.

The rides will be available from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 1 a.m., New Year’s Day.

Those interested should contact Geno’s Taxi direct at 606-564-8911 for a free ride.

“We hope this effort will provide individuals with a plan to safely celebrate the New Year and aid in keeping intoxicated drivers off our roadways,” MPD Lt. Chris Conley said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the PAID program should contact Conley at 606-564-9411.

