Man accused in OD death enters plea

January 21, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

FLEMINGSBURG — A man accused of manslaughter in a drug overdose death entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Thursday in Fleming District Court before Judge Kim Leet Razor.

Michael Ryan Hinton, 40, of Flemingsburg, is charged with second-degree manslaughter along with several drug-related charges including first-degree first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine. first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, importing heroin, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The overdose death allegedly happened a few weeks ago, officials said. The victim’s name was not revealed.

Bail for Hinton was set at $100,000 dollars and he remains lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.

Hinton is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. A public defender was appointed during Thursday’s court appearance.

A woman arrested at the same time and addresses as Hinton also made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Shaniah Ihli, 21, also of Flemingsburg is charged with first-degree first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, importing heroin and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Gary Kinder said his department seized approximately 12 grams of heroin, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, and other drug paraphernalia at the time of the arrests.

Ihli entered a not guilty plea to her charges and had a public defender appointed to her case. She is set to appear for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she remains at MCDC.

