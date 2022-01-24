COVID continues record climb

Kentucky recorded its highest case numbers ever for COVID-19 on Friday with 16,130 new cases reported, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
The positivity rate also reached a new record high of 32.10 percent.
The key to reducing those numbers remains in increasing the number of people who are vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, officials said.
“Studies released today show just how effective booster shots are in protecting our people,” Beshear said Friday. “As we see omicron surge through our commonwealth, it’s critical we take advantage of these tools to protect our people.”
The Buffalo Trace District Health Department offers vaccine clinics at the Robertson County Health Center on Thursdays and at the Mason County Health Center on Tuesdays and by appointment.
The Maysville Police Department will be offering free at-home COVID test kits at its Community Liaison Office on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 26, also from 4-6 p.m.
The new federal website, covidtests.gov, to request free test kits launched this week, with the first shipments set to go to Americans by the end of the month.
The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:
Mason County — 4,220 total cases, 560 active, 84 deaths.
Robertson County — 530 total cases, 43 active, 18 deaths.
Bracken County — 1,869 total cases, 150 active, 19 deaths.
Lewis County — 3,778 total cases, 305 active cases, 68 deaths.
Fleming County — 3,097 total cases, 60 active, 46 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 6,159 total cases, 127 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 9,972 total cases, 145 deaths.
All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.