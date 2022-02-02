Keep your family safe from the storm

February 2, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
This robin lands on a ice-covered fence, the result of a previous ice storm.

Those who spent their childhood in the Ohio Valley may remember the weather song from the Uncle Al Show,”What is the weather today?”

“Will it rain, will it snow, will the sunshine…”

That song could very well predict what we know so far about the coming weather and all of the above could be correct.

As the area prepares for the latest winter storm, just exactly what type of precipitation the area may receive was still up in the air late Tuesday.

Of all that has been predicted, perhaps the most troubling is freezing rain or an ice storm. Most will remember the ice storm of a few years ago which paralyzed much of the area and one from a few years later that locked in western Kentucky for an extended period.

“Looking toward the weather system this week, we are unsure at this time exactly what we will get but there is a chance for Mason County to receive all types of winter weather,” Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Whatever may eventually happen, Buser encouraged residents to be ready.

“Have a plan, be ready, continue to watch as forecasts are updated and changed,” he said.

Officials with one of the area’s largest utility providers concur.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with mutual assistance partners to prepare for any potential issues, the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

The utilities encourage area residents to plan in advance as well and offer tips to help residents stay safe and comfortable in their homes.

— Keep warm air in and cold air out. Ensure heating systems are operating efficiently. Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping. Make sure warm-air registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture. Check out additional cold weather energy saving tips on our website.

— Build an emergency kit. Keep an emergency kit on hand that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, a first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications. Visit www.ready.gov for a complete list of essential emergency kit supplies.

Avoid and report fallen power lines. Strong wind, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Consider all fallen lines dangerous. Stay away and contact the utilities to report a downed wire. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444; KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600.

– Stay informed. Download the LG&E and KU mobile app before inclement weather strikes. Customers can use the utilities’ mobile app, available from the Apple and Google stores, to access and keep track of near real-time outage information on the utilities’ online outage map. Customers can also use the app to report their outage and more.

LG&E and KU customers can also sign up for outage texting to report an outage to 4LGEKU (454358) and to request status updates from their mobile device.

