CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville will host a super guest for Super Bowl Sunday.

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Cameron Mills will speak at the CrossPoint Maysville campus at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

After playing in only a handful of games in his freshman and sophomore years at UK, Mills saw action in nearly every game of his junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats, according to information from the church. By the time his playing career was over, he had played on both the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams. Mills still remains the program’s all-time leader in season (53.2) and career (47.4) three-point shot percentages.

“I just wanted to play at Kentucky,” Mills said in a previous interview of his decision to play at UK. “I never wanted to play anywhere else. My dad played there, and I grew up in the state of Kentucky, so there just wasn’t any other option for me.”

He was offered scholarhsip at other colleges but choose instead to accept a walk-on spot on the Wildcat’s roster.

After college, while many of his teammates went on to play in the NBA or with overseas professional teams, Mills chose a different route by turning away from the professional game to go into ministry.

It was the only vocation to which he truly felt called, he said.

“I felt a call to ministry in my spirit when I was 12 years old,” Mills said. “I saw the difference my youth pastor was making in my life and in the lives of other students at my church, and I knew that was what I was called to do.”

Mills wll speak at the Maysville campus of CrossPoint with campuses from Auguta and the East End joining in. Chad Current and the ministry team at CrossPoint invite the public to join them for the Super Bowl Sunday event.The church is located at 825 Kenton Station Road in Maysville.