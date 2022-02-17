GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Nine individuals recently faced sentencing in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

On Nov. 7, 2021, a one-count indictment was filed against John D. Grace, in Brown County. The indictment charged the defendant with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the defendant entered a plea of guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, before Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. The offense is punishable by up to 12 months of prison and a possible fine of $2,500.

On this same date, Gusweiler sentenced Grace to a total term of imprisonment of six months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. This sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to the sentence imposed in another case. The defendant was also ordered that he is subject to an optional period of post-release control for up to two years after his release from prison, where he will be under the supervision of the adult parole authority if they so choose.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Jessica Marie Spires, was present for a hearing on a community control violation. Spires was convicted and sentenced in April of 2020 for one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, to 30 months in prison. She was granted judicial release after serving a period of time in prison. Spires admitted to violating her judicial release community control sanctions on this same date.

Gusweiler sentenced her to serve the remainder of her 30-month sentence in prison.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a seven-count indictment was filed against James E. Quirarte. The indictment charged the defendant with aggravated trafficking in drugs with a firearm specification and forfeiture of firearm specification, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and forfeiture of firearm specification, a second-degree felony; possession of cocaine, firearm specification and forfeiture of firearm specification, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Quirarte entered a plea of guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, with specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case; having weapons while under disability, and receiving stolen property, before Gusweiler. Count 1 carries a possible punishment of 2 to 12 years in prison with prison time being mandatory and $15,000 fine; Count 5 carries a possible punishment of 9 to 36 months in prison with a $10,000 fine; and Count 6 carries a possible punishment of 6 to 18 months in prison with a possible fine of $5,000.

Gusweiler sentenced Quirarte to a prison term of 5 to 7.5 years, and a mandatory fine of $7,500 on the first count; a term of 12 months to be served consecutively to count 1 on a second count; and a prison term of 12 months to be served consecutively on a third count.

The forfeiture of his weapon was ordered, as was a mandatory period of post-release control for up to three years after his release from prison, where he will be under the supervision of the adult parole authority.

On Sept. 23, 2021, a one-count indictment was filed against Shawn Hahn charging him with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The offense carries a maximum possible prison term of 12 months and a possible fine of up to $2,500.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Hahn entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

On the same date, Gusweiler sentenced Hahn to two years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision under control of the Adult Probation Department. If the defendant is unsuccessful on community control the Judge can order that he serve up to 12 months in prison.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a one-count indictment was filed against Gregory Gardiner, Jr., charging him with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. This offense carries a maximum possible prison term of 12 months and a possible fine of up to $2,500.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Gardiner entered a plea of guilty to the charge, before Gusweiler.

Gardiner was sentenced to two years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision under control of the Adult Probation Department. If the defendant is unsuccessful on community control the Judge can order that he serve up to 12 months in prison.

On May 21, 2021, a five-count indictment was filed against Anthony Jeffers charging him with felonious assault, two counts of endangering children; and domestic violence.

On Feb. 7, 2022, he entered a plea of guilty to endangering children as charged with the other counts dismissed. The penalty for this offense is a maximum prison term of up to 36 months, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Gusweiler sentenced Jeffers to a total term of imprisonment of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The defendant was also ordered that he is subject to an optional period of post-release control for up to two years after his release from prison, where he will be under the supervision of the adult parole authority.

On Sept. 23, 2021, a two-count indictment was filed against Dylan Stanze for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Stanze entered a plea of guilty to theft from a person in a protected class as charged. The offense carries a possible prison term up to 18 months and a fine up to $5,000.

On the same date, Gusweiler sentenced Stanze to two years of community control sanctions subject to general supervision under the control of the Adult Probation Department. If the defendant is unsuccessful on community control the judge can order that he serve up to 18 months in prison.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Andrew Charles Dean Fancher, was present for a hearing on a Community Control Violation. Fancher was convicted and sentenced in December of 2021 for one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree, to two years of Community Control. Fancher admitted to violating his community control on Jan. 18, 2022, by not successfully completing the STAR program.

Gusweiler found that a period of local jail time was the appropriate sentence and Fancher was ordered to serve 90 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center. He was given seven days of credit for time served.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Donnison Leon Evans, was present for a hearing on a Community Control Violation. Evans was convicted and sentenced in January of 2020 for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, to two years of Community Control. Evans admitted to violating his community control on Jan. 19, 2021, and on Jan. 11 and 12, 2022.

Gusweiler found that a period of local jail time was the appropriate sentence and the defendant was ordered to serve 30 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center.