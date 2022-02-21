Embankment repairs will require temporary closures on Kentucky 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and Kentucky 3550 in Lewis County next week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews will close Kentucky 984 between the Kentucky 3309 intersections near Fearisville and drive steel T-rail beside the roadway to shore up the embankment, according to information from KYTC. The highway will be closed to all thru traffic during daytime work hours. Motorists may detour using Kentucky 3309 (Chalk Ridge/Trinity Station).

After work on Kentucky 984 is complete, crews will move T-rail operations to Kentucky 3550 along the Ohio River about a half-mile west Kentucky 57 at Concord. Motorists using Kentucky 3550 during daytime work hours should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.