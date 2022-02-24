A ribbon cutting was held for the three-scene U.S. Grant mural by local artist Kevin Miller on Feb. 21 in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

U.S. Grant Homestead Association President Stan Purdy speaks to the crowd during the Feb. 21 mural dedication in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

U.S. Grant Homestead Association trustee, Nick Owens, awards the Brown County Commissioners a framed painting of Kevin Miller’s “Coming Home”, which shows U.S. Grant returning to his hometown of Georgetown. Accepting the painting on behalf of the Brown County Commissioners Office was commissioner Barry Woodruff. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall speaks to the crowd during the U.S. Grant mural dedication held Feb. 21. Photo by Wade Linville

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — What better way for the Georgetown community to celebrate Presidents’ Day than to pay tribute to Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th President of the United States and commanding general of the Union Army during the Civil War whose boyhood home is located in Georgetown, Ohio?

With U.S. Grant’s 200th birthday celebration in Georgetown approaching, it was on President’s Day (Feb. 21) that the U.S. Grant Homestead Association hosted the dedication of the three-scene building mural of Grant located at 120 S. Main Street that was recently completed by local artist Kevin Miller. The building is owned by Tom Mayes.

Grant lived in Georgetown for 16 years, longer than anywhere else.

Miller’s three-scene mural features General Grant at the Cold Harbor campsite, Grant riding a horse past the Brown County Courthouse, “Coming Home”, and President Grant.

“I am very proud to paint these scenes of General Grant. My brother, Mike, was a Grant living historian for twenty-five years and in addition to the Bicentennial, it is a tribute to him,” said Miller.

Miller studied art at Georgetown High School under John Ludy. Ludy said, “Kevin showed great promise as an artist in my art class and I’m glad he is sharing his talent with us in his hometown.”

Miller attended North West Missouri University as a runner and put his interest in art aside for a few years and then started painting again when he was inspired by famed artist John A. Ruthven. Miller traveled around Ohio and surrounding states teaching art. He painted “Coming Home” as a fundraiser for the U.S. Grant statue at the Veteran’s Home. His other murals are of Jesus across the street from this mural, and on the Veteran’s service building on Home Street.

The idea for the Grant mural was suggested by Margie Ellis, Nancy Montgomery, Susan Bean, Joyce Tull, and Amanda Brown. Another mural is being planned during the U.S. Grant Bicentennial.

According to U.S. Grant Homestead Association President Stan Purdy, the mural is being financed by local donations and the Grant Homestead Association.

“It’s encouraging when folks come up with ideas of how to celebrate Grant on their own. This (mural) was not an idea of the Grant Association, but of those fine women of Georgetown,” said Purdy. “It has been painted by a local artist and inspired by his brother, Mike Miller, who portrayed U.S. Grant here in Georgetown for over 20 years. We are pleased to have this wonderful mural as part of the 200th anniversary of U.S. Grant’s birthday.”

“He was, from what I’ve read, absolutely fearless,” Miller said of U.S. Grant. “He never lost his cool, kept his head, and didn’t even use a swear word…extraordinary.”

“He is, I think inarguably, one of the most significant figures in U.S. history,” Miller said of U.S. Grant.

Also speaking at the Feb. 21 mural dedication was Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall.

“For how many communities in our nation can claim a President as their own brethren?” said Cahall. “It is truly such a great privilege to have such an honor bestowed upon our community.”

“If shoe prints could last forever, his would be right here in our midst,” Cahall said while speaking of Grant and his boyhood home of Georgetown.

Speaking on behalf of the Brown County Commissioners during the Feb. 21 mural dedication was commissioner Barry Woodruff.

“Georgetown and all of Brown County is certainly proud of this mural,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff accepted a special gift from Miller that will hang in the Brown County Commissioners Office, his framed painting called “Coming Home”.

Raised in Ohio, Grant possessed an exceptional ability with horses. Admitted to West Point, Grant graduated 21st in the class of 1843 and served with distinction in the Mexican–American War. In 1848, he married Julia Dent, and together they had four children. Grant resigned from the army in 1854 and returned to his family but lived in poverty. He joined the Union Army after the Civil War broke out in 1861. After serving as a general during the Civil War, he served as U.S. President from 1869-1877.

Also attending the Feb. 21 mural dedication was Ohio State Representative Adam Bird.

“I’m awestruck by these murals and the talent of Kevin Miller,” said Bird.`

The Feb. 21 mural dedication ended with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 25th annual Ulysses S. Grant Celebration Day is set for April 30 in Georgetown, and with it being U.S. Grant’s 200th birthday you can expect some special events taking place this year.

“We have organized a very extensive program of 8 or 9 events throughout the year, with very qualified presenters. We are very excited about the whole celebration,” said Purdy.

U.S. Grant Celebration Day on April 30 will begin at 10 a.m. at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown with “An Interview with General U.S. Grant” by Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent U.S. Naval Academy and Dr. Curt Fields as Grant.

Lunch break will begin at noon with lunch available for purchase in the Fellowship Hall of Georgetown United Methodist Church. U.S. Grant birthday cake will be served!

At 2 p.m. at the Gaslight there will be “A Conversation with President U.S. Grant” by Dr. Curt Fields and Dr. Charles Calhoun, author of “The Presidency of Ulysses S. Grant”.

At 7 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown there will be a concert by the 122nd Army National Guard Band or the 73rd OVI Civil War Band.

At 9 p.m. there will be a light show and fireworks finale on the Courthouse Square.

Events leading up to the April 30 U.S. Grant Celebration Day include the “This is Your Life” presentation at the Georgetown United Methodist Church on March 19, “The Women in U.S. Grant’s Life” presentation at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on April 28, and the “U.S. Grant Remembers Bethel” presentation at Living the Word Church in Bethel on April 29.

Events will also take place following the April 30 U.S. Grant Celebration Day in Georgetown.

Contributions can be sent to the U.S. Grant Homestead Association, PO BOX 431, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.