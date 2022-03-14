The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are returning to Years of Farming on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m.

New Highway will open. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including two tickets to our April 10 show featuring Lonesome River Band with Gibson Davis and Copper Valley opening.

Formed in the Smoky Mountains, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are not at all what you would expect from a tattooed East Tennessee Bluegrass outfit. No strangers to hard work, the boys are as much at home riding in their restored Eagle tour bus as they are crawling underneath to fix it when it needs maintenance. But they take pride in being ambassadors of their genre, and the group has brought their music from rural bluegrass festival stages to the rock clubs of Europe, and even the Grammy Red Carpet, with stunning results.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys earned the title of Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2018 IBMA Awards. They formed their band in 2014 with C J Lewandowski on mandolin, Josh Rinkel on guitar, Jereme Brown playing banjo and Jasper Lorentzen on bass playing multiple times a week for a year and half.

“The first gig we played out of town was a festival in Alberta, Canada, and a week later we went on a two-week tour of Europe,” said Lewandowski.

In 2020. Laura Orshaw, a seasoned fiddle player and singer joined the Boys after contributing her talents to the Sound Biscuit Productions’ full Gospel album, “God’s Love is So Divine” and “Toils, Tears, & Trouble.” Material for the group’s freshman Rounder Records album “Toil, Tears & Trouble,” was a combination of original songs and old numbers that honor the group’s mentors and bluegrass heroes. “Next Train South” and “Hickory, Walnut & Pine,” were nominated for IBMA Song of the Year along with “Next Train South” taking the trophy for SPBGMA same category in 2020.

The momentum of “Toil, Tears & Trouble” has continued to grow with the band’s first Grammy Nomination for Best Bluegrass Album.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys passion for bluegrass is as clear as it is contagious. With a heavy touring schedule across the United States and Europe and recent Grammy Nomination with Rounder Records, they maintain a humble perspective.

“There’s no telling what could have happened to us if we hadn’t found this music. We know that if we can bring Bluegrass to new folks, those folks will come with us and support the bluegrass community.”

Presenting as “New Highway,” Gus Black and son, Mark Black, along with Jackie Reeves, have been together nearly 20 years. Now with newest member Jesse Fuson, this group seeks to serve the Lord through music, singing with voices of praise and worship. Each member has their own testimony that glorifies Jesus Christ, as they share between songs of a bluegrass country gospel sound. We became fans of New Highway when they performed at our Hinton Mills 100 Year Celebration.

We appreciate our sponsors whether this is their first show to sponsor or if they have sponsored all and we hope you will thank them for helping us bring such great groups to Flemingsburg.

We hope you will join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a terrific opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area.

Keep checking our websitewww.yearsoffarming.com for updates in our schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 or [email protected].

>