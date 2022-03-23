The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College has entered the home stretch.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata said Monday the finalists for the position of president/CEO have been revealed.

They include:

— Dr. Michelle Baragona, vice president of instruction, Northeast Mississippi College, Booneville, Mississippi

— Dr. Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs, Bluefield State College, Bluefield, West Virginia

— Dr. Laura McCullough, vice president of workforce, community and corporate education, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, South Charleston, West Virginia

The candidates are scheduled for on-campus visits to meet with MCTC faculty, staff, students, board of directors and local leaders next month.

The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates beginning on Tuesday, April 12 with Baragona on hand for a community forum from 7:30-8:30 a.m. She will meet with students, faculty and staff from 10-11 a.m.

Also on April 12, Lewis will attend a community forum from 8:45-9:45 a.m., and will meet with students, faculty and staff from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 13, McCullough will be at MCTC for a community forum from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and to meet with students, faculty and staff from 8:45-9:45 a.m.

All forums will be held on the MCTC campus in Crockett Auditorium.

The search for a new president for MCTC began in 2020 following the resignation of Dr. Stephen Vacik, who accepted a position with Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss. The search was put on hold twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The search committee consists of five representatives from the MCTC faculty and staff, five representatives from the communities MCTC serves, and the MCTC Board Chair, according to Avi Bear, who also will chair the screening committee. It also includes Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member).

According to its website, when selecting candidates, MCTC sought “a visionary educator with an outstanding record of strong leadership, educational accomplishments and an ability to foster internal and external partnerships.”

The new president is expected to be named April 13 with a goal of having that person in place by July 1, according to previous information from the college.

Russ Ward has served and will continue as interim president until a new president is selected, officials said.