Children visiting the Mason County Public Library can expect to have a boatload of fun this summer and beyond.

The Mason County Library just finished a massive renovation and decided to have a custom piece made for the children’s library addition, officials with the library said. That piece is a Tug Boat which was unveiled Saturday.

Local city and county officials were on hand for the event, along with the library board of trustees and library staff. The public was also in attendance for the reveal.

Crounse Cooperation employee Garett Honaker spoke to those who attended about the river industry and what items travel up and down the river. There was a hands-on demonstration with life vests and goggles and items that go on barges to travel up and down the river.

The boat fills a large area at the library and features a working dashboard with lights and moving parts.

“This is a completely custom piece; no other library has anything like this at all,” officials said. “To my knowledge, nothing like this at this scale is at any library anywhere near here as well.”

With summer just ahead, parents may want to take advantage of the addition to the library’s children’s for something new and different and also pretty amazing.

“Also, our town has a lot to offer its visitors and we have a wonderful entrance to the river and a very vibrant and beautiful downtown,” said Heather Wheeler, programming coordinator for the library.

The library is located in downtown Maysville at 218 East Third Street.