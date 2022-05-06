Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractors are inspecting support cables on the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville, a spokesperson for KYTC District 9 said.

Inspections will require temporary daytime shoulder closures on US 68 across the bridge, officials said. Inspectors began their work on Thursday and they are expected to continue for the next two weeks.

There should be no direct impacts to travel lanes, but motorists should use caution, heed all warning signs, and drive carefully alongside workers and equipment.

The inspections, which include a visual check of vertical support cabling – the main structural component of the Ohio River crossing – is part of a Transportation Cabinet project to determine what maintenance or repairs are needed on the bridge.

The state transportation budget includes $8 million to address cables and other deficiencies on William Harsha Bridge over the Ohio River, State Rep. William Lawrence said recently.

The Harsha Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge that carries traffic between Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio, opened in 2000