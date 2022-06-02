A group of dedicated canoe paddlers visited Vanceburg Tuesday as a stop on the newly established Ohio River Way, a 250-mile trek along the Ohio River beginning at Portsmouth, Ohio and extending to Louisville.

As the group travels along on a 10-day journey, it will be placing signage and conducting ribbon-cutting ceremonies at various locations along the Ohio River. Vanceburg was the first stop east of Portsmouth, the beginning of the journey, and is the first stop in Kentucky.

The group was met by county officials and several local residents who were interested in viewing the group’s arrival. The group had a good current and traveling in 30-foot-long Voyager canoes, traveled the first 22 miles from Portsmouth to Vanceburg well ahead of schedule, arriving in Vanceburg at approximately 2:30 p.m. By arriving early, they had an opportunity to set up tents along the riverbank for primitive overnight camping, got a bit of rest, enjoyed local refreshments at the Carter House, and then reconvened at the Veterans Park for a ribbon-cutting and sign placement ceremony.

Joni Pugh and Carey Cagle of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce briefly addressed the group before introducing County Judge-Executive Craig Stanfield to offer a blessing and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship thanked the crowd for its support and thanked the group for considering Vanceburg as a stop on the Ohio River Way. Dr. David Wicks and Brewster Rhoads of the Ohio River Way then addressed the crowd as did Andrea Irland of the National Park Service. They all commented on the great unobstructed view of the Ohio River offered by the Veterans Memorial Park, and all also took in the view offered from the upper-level rooftop patio of the Carter House.

The group will be conducting ribbon-cutting and signage placement events at various locations along the Ohio River. The first ceremony was conducted in Portsmouth earlier that morning. The next visit was to Vanceburg, which will be followed by additional ceremonies to be conducted at the Manchester Island, Maysville, Ripley and Augusta. The object is to promote recreation, connect communities, and stimulate economic development by emphasizing the Ohio River.

“We look forward to celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Ohio River with dozens of communities along the Ohio River Way,” said Brewster Rhoads, chair of the Ohio River Way Board. “Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th-century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries.”

“Our trip is all about promoting safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio – and highlighting the unique historical, cultural and ecological assets to be discovered in the vibrant communities along its banks,” said Wicks, vice-chair of the Ohio River Way and board chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville, the organizer of the trip.

The Ohio River Way connects people and communities to opportunities for adventure on and along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, to West Point. Planning for the ORW began in 2019 with support from the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service. The recent Ohio River Way Mayor’s and Elected Officials Summit, was attended by more than 70 federal, state and local elected officials from communities along a 275-mile stretch of the Ohio River. Representatives from the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and over 80 organizations, state agencies, tourism bureaus and businesses shared their support for the Ohio River Way and its potential to drive tourism, generate economic development and enrich the quality of life in river towns.

