Whether it is the warmer weather enticing people to gather in large groups or the latest strain of the virus, COVID-19 numbers remain on the rise locally, health officials said.

The rise in positive COVID-19 cases continued from May though June 9, 2022, in Mason County, Victor McKay, director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said.

As of Thursday, 63 positive cases have been reported for the month, compared to 103 cases for the month of May, McKay said.

“We remain committed in keeping the public up to date on COVID-19-related information and remind everyone COVID-19 is still very much active throughout our service area,” he said. “It seems, from my standpoint at least, people have or are trying to accept that COVID-19 is something that is here and will take what comes their way.”

New case numbers reported by the state on June 6 show Bracken County with eight new cases, Lewis County with 40, Robertson County with one, and Fleming County with 15. Statewide, the positivity rate is 12.42.

In the meantime, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department will continue its efforts in keeping the public updated and offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at both Mason and Robertson health centers, McKay said.

“We are looking at possibly setting up mobile clinics at festivals and events as well as reaching out to the outskirts of our entire service area,” he said.

To schedule an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 and speak with a public health official about any concerns you may have about the vaccine.