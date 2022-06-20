The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College announced recently its decision to provide employees with a more flexible work schedule for the remainder of the summer.

Beginning the week of Monday, June 20 employees will have the ability to choose from three different work week schedule options. Choices include a regular Monday through Friday schedule, the current summer flex schedule as well as a four-day work week option.

Modifications to the schedule will also allow for some remote/work-from-home time and will still meet the 37.5 hours required to be defined as full-time employment by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The alternative Summer schedules will be available for MCTC employees through the end of July.

Additionally, employees are permitted two remote workdays each month during the summer to provide additional flexibility.

MCTC is currently operating under a summer flex schedule adopted by the institution in 2018 allowing employees to leave work at 1 p.m. on Fridays by putting in extra time earlier in the week.

The decision comes as a direct response to discussions between staff members and college leadership on ways MCTC can meet the needs of current and prospective students while also helping college employees seeking flexibility to manage their work-life balance as well as offset changes in today’s economy.

“College campuses are not immune to changes taking place in the modern workplace,” said new MCTC President Laura McCullough. “How we conduct business and serve our students as well as our employees must evolve in order to meet the needs of our communities and future workforce.”

Like many institutions of higher education, MCTC learned firsthand how important flexibility, technology and creative solutions would become to serving its current and future students during the height of the pandemic.

“The college will still provide all student services during the normal working hours that our students expect,” said Jessica Kern, chief officer for Enrollment Services. “The pandemic allowed us to re-think how we meet the needs of our prospective and current students. The technology we adopted then, has dramatically improved enrollment processes for new students as well as our ability to serve current students both on campus and remotely.”

News of the change comes just a week after a 7 percent increase in pay for eligible full-time employees was announced by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents.

“A more flexible schedule in addition to the raise from KCTCS is a win-win for our team at MCTC,” McCullough added. “We are known as a pathway to a better life for our students, but we also want to be known as a committed and responsible employer…and an awesome place to work!”

The flexible schedule options will primarily impact full-time administrative staff members who work 12-month contracts while the majority of instructional faculty work 10-month contracts August through May.