The Cottrill children, Xavier and Zoe, on the day they brought Ghost home.

Family is looking for answers after beloved pet dies at the MCAS

Dustin and Mary Cottrill’s nightmare began on June 27 when their white

German shepherd, Ghost, went into the Mason County Animal Shelter to be

quarantined for 10 days after nipping a woman and died in the facility

five days later under mysterious circumstances.

Ghost was five and had been with the Cottrill family since he was small

puppy. The Cottrills shared photos of their handsome dog, and they had

plenty.

Dustin Cottrill moved to Maysville from Louisville in February and the

rest of his family followed in May. They were still settling into life

in Mason County when the unthinkable happened.

It was a pleasant day on June 26 to walk a dog and that’s exactly what

Mary Cottrill was doing when the incident occurred. The house dog was

being walked when a small group of people approached. When they inquired

about the dog, Mary said her dog became protective and she began to take

it back to her house. He started tugging on the leash and slipped out of

the collar. Ghost targeted a woman who was visiting Maysville from

Wisconsin. The police report says that the woman, Anne Marie Shultz,

said the dog tried to bite her backside and when she used her hand to

keep him away, it was bitten, and the skin was broken. During the

encounter, Shultz’s leg was also bitten, but no skin was cut in that

area.

Shultz was in town for a reunion where approximately 75 members of the

family were gathering at three houses that neighbored the Cottrill’s

home. Shultz said her car was parked at the backside of the People’s

Bank parking lot and she was crossing Bisotti Drive when the incident

occurred. She was in the middle of the road when the German shepherd ran

towards her. Shultz acknowledged that Mary Cottrill was walking her dog

and was close to her own driveway when Cottrill lost control of the dog.

“The owner tried to hold onto him but couldn’t and he pulled away,”

Shultz said. “He charged at me. It was terrifying.”

Shultz’s husband wanted to immediately call the police, but waited,

discussing it with family members before making the call, which happened

the next day via phone from their home in Kenosha because they left

Maysville hours after the reunion ended.

Shultz said she did not go to the hospital.

“I cleaned it up. It was more of a scrape, not a deep wound, but it did

bleed a little bit.”

Shultz had bruising and a welt where the dog bit her leg. She followed

up with her personal doctor at home, where she had a tetanus shot. She

was informed that the wound was not infected, and the threat of rabies

was slim. Precautionary rabies shots were not recommended at that time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, rabies infection from animal bites is very

rare in the United States and the last human case in Kentucky was in

1996. In that instance, the South Carolina woman contracted the disease

from a bat. Data collected from the State of Kentucky shows that skunks

and bats are the greatest carriers of rabies in the state, with domestic

animals making up a significantly smaller number of infections.

The University of Kentucky conducted a study from 1989 through 2020

which cited only 90 positive cases in dogs out of 9,728 lab samples

collected. That’s a 0.256 positivity rate.

Even though the chance was slim that Ghost, a well-cared for indoor

family pet, would carry the disease, protocol still had to be followed.

Brit Combess, the Buffalo Trace District Health environmentalist with 20

years’ experience, confirmed that in Kentucky, a dog deemed as a low

risk for rabies can be quarantined at the owner’s home. But that didn’t

happen in this case.

“I’m 99.9 percent sure this dog didn’t die of rabies,” Combess said.

Officer Quinton Smoot, from the Maysville Police Department—the

reporting officer—visited the Cottrill’s home on the day after the

incident and informed the family that Ghost would have to go to the MCAS

to quarantine.

Smoot confirmed that the dog appeared to be in good health and that the

Cottrills cared about their dog.

“Typically, with a dog bite, we quarantine at the shelter, so the dog

isn’t around anyone else. It’s usually safer,” Smoot said, then added,

“At the time, we thought what we were doing was the right thing to do.”

Assistant Police Chief Chris Conley said the decision was at Smoot’s

discretion.

Dustin Cottrill agreed with the Smoot’s assessment of his dog’s health.

“We’ve had Ghost since he was five or six weeks old. He’s never been

sick a day in his life. How does a healthy German Shepherd just die?”

Conley admitted the police department is limited in its canine dealings

because the sheriff’s department is paid by the county to act in a dog

warden capacity.

Conley said the usual protocol is to have the sheriff’s department

respond, do an eCall response, and fill out a bite form for the health

department.

Conley verified that not every situation warrants removing the animal

from the home and said he would check into the matter further when Chief

Michael Palmer returns from vacation.

The Cottrill family said that their dog was territorial about his area

but had never bitten anyone before. Ghost had been vaccinated in 2019

and the family thought it was the 3-year vaccine, but it turned out to

be the single year dose.

Instead of having Ghost ride to the shelter with strangers, Dustin

Cottrill accepted the option of driving the dog himself to the facility.

The police report states that Cottrill brought the dog outside in a

muzzle to officers. When he and Ghost arrived at the Mason County

Shelter, he had to force his own dog into the tiny kennel.

Dustin Cottrill broke down when describing the drop off.

“I’m the one who had to drag him in there. I’m the one who had to leave

him there.”

The family said they complied with the request to take Ghost to the

shelter to quarantine although the situation worried them greatly. The

muzzle was still on Ghost’s face when Dustin left the shelter, and it

was hanging on the kennel door when he went to see his dead dog.

Dr. Brian Biddle, DVM, from Town and Country Veterinary Center, said

that he was asked by Combess to remove the dog’s head so that it could

be sent off to the state laboratory in Frankfort to be tested for

rabies. Normally, Dr. J.T. Williams of Colonial Heights Veterinary

Clinic, would have been the veterinarian handling the case, but he was

vacationing, causing Ghost to be brought to Town and Country on Friday,

July 1.

“I spoke to the environmentalist, and he was on vacation. He asked me to

take the head off so it could be tested for rabies because the dog bit a

girl,” Biddle said.

Biddle confirmed that the head would be stored until Combess returned

from vacation and then the head would be shipped to Frankfort by the

health department. There was some confusion whether the head would be

frozen or refrigerated and confirmed that a man from the animal shelter

returned to pick up the head and body after the procedure was completed.

Biddle said that the shelter worker asked what he should do with the

body and Biddle advised him to contact the family to see if they wanted

it back for cremation or burial.

During a follow-up interview on the morning of July 2, Dustin Cottrill

said he still had not been contacted by shelter staff.

“We don’t know where our dog is,” Dustin said.

Dustin Cottrill contacted the Maysville Police Department on July 2 and

made arrangements to get Ghost’s body. Once the body was in the

Cottrill’s possession on July 3, the family took it to the University of

Kentucky Veterinarian Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy to determine

cause of death.

According to Biddle, the dog appeared to be in good condition, but said

that sudden heart-related death was more common in German Shepherds than

in some other breeds.

“The only way to know for sure how he died is to perform a necropsy on

the dog,” Biddle said.

When asked if having a muzzle on might have contributed to his death,

Biddle admitted that he rarely worked with muzzled dogs but pointed out

that a dog should only wear a muzzle for short period of time and should

never be left unattended.

“You see muzzles on Greyhounds, but those are the basket kinds,” Biddle

said.

The American Kennel Club’s guidelines agree with Biddle’s statement,

saying that a muzzle is only meant to be used for a short period of

time, and only when a dog is supervised.

The volunteer who discovered the dead German Shepherd wished to remain

anonymous and refused to describe how they found the dog and whether it

was wearing a muzzle at the time.

“I don’t know the circumstances and I will not comment on it,” the

volunteer said.

“I just want to know what happened and I want to know how our dog died,”

Dustin Cottrill said.

Shultz was surprised to learn of the dog’s death.

Judge-Executive, Owen McNeill, said he wanted to ere on the side of public safety. “I think the shelter staff and health department did a great job. We followed it to the letter of the law.”

Numerous attempts were made to reach to MCAS manager, Bill Howell, and

assistant manager, Walter Teegarden, without success.