Family is looking for answers after beloved pet dies at the MCAS
Dustin and Mary Cottrill’s nightmare began on June 27 when their white
German shepherd, Ghost, went into the Mason County Animal Shelter to be
quarantined for 10 days after nipping a woman and died in the facility
five days later under mysterious circumstances.
Ghost was five and had been with the Cottrill family since he was small
puppy. The Cottrills shared photos of their handsome dog, and they had
plenty.
Dustin Cottrill moved to Maysville from Louisville in February and the
rest of his family followed in May. They were still settling into life
in Mason County when the unthinkable happened.
It was a pleasant day on June 26 to walk a dog and that’s exactly what
Mary Cottrill was doing when the incident occurred. The house dog was
being walked when a small group of people approached. When they inquired
about the dog, Mary said her dog became protective and she began to take
it back to her house. He started tugging on the leash and slipped out of
the collar. Ghost targeted a woman who was visiting Maysville from
Wisconsin. The police report says that the woman, Anne Marie Shultz,
said the dog tried to bite her backside and when she used her hand to
keep him away, it was bitten, and the skin was broken. During the
encounter, Shultz’s leg was also bitten, but no skin was cut in that
area.
Shultz was in town for a reunion where approximately 75 members of the
family were gathering at three houses that neighbored the Cottrill’s
home. Shultz said her car was parked at the backside of the People’s
Bank parking lot and she was crossing Bisotti Drive when the incident
occurred. She was in the middle of the road when the German shepherd ran
towards her. Shultz acknowledged that Mary Cottrill was walking her dog
and was close to her own driveway when Cottrill lost control of the dog.
“The owner tried to hold onto him but couldn’t and he pulled away,”
Shultz said. “He charged at me. It was terrifying.”
Shultz’s husband wanted to immediately call the police, but waited,
discussing it with family members before making the call, which happened
the next day via phone from their home in Kenosha because they left
Maysville hours after the reunion ended.
Shultz said she did not go to the hospital.
“I cleaned it up. It was more of a scrape, not a deep wound, but it did
bleed a little bit.”
Shultz had bruising and a welt where the dog bit her leg. She followed
up with her personal doctor at home, where she had a tetanus shot. She
was informed that the wound was not infected, and the threat of rabies
was slim. Precautionary rabies shots were not recommended at that time.
According to the Mayo Clinic, rabies infection from animal bites is very
rare in the United States and the last human case in Kentucky was in
1996. In that instance, the South Carolina woman contracted the disease
from a bat. Data collected from the State of Kentucky shows that skunks
and bats are the greatest carriers of rabies in the state, with domestic
animals making up a significantly smaller number of infections.
The University of Kentucky conducted a study from 1989 through 2020
which cited only 90 positive cases in dogs out of 9,728 lab samples
collected. That’s a 0.256 positivity rate.
Even though the chance was slim that Ghost, a well-cared for indoor
family pet, would carry the disease, protocol still had to be followed.
Brit Combess, the Buffalo Trace District Health environmentalist with 20
years’ experience, confirmed that in Kentucky, a dog deemed as a low
risk for rabies can be quarantined at the owner’s home. But that didn’t
happen in this case.
“I’m 99.9 percent sure this dog didn’t die of rabies,” Combess said.
Officer Quinton Smoot, from the Maysville Police Department—the
reporting officer—visited the Cottrill’s home on the day after the
incident and informed the family that Ghost would have to go to the MCAS
to quarantine.
Smoot confirmed that the dog appeared to be in good health and that the
Cottrills cared about their dog.
“Typically, with a dog bite, we quarantine at the shelter, so the dog
isn’t around anyone else. It’s usually safer,” Smoot said, then added,
“At the time, we thought what we were doing was the right thing to do.”
Assistant Police Chief Chris Conley said the decision was at Smoot’s
discretion.
Dustin Cottrill agreed with the Smoot’s assessment of his dog’s health.
“We’ve had Ghost since he was five or six weeks old. He’s never been
sick a day in his life. How does a healthy German Shepherd just die?”
Conley admitted the police department is limited in its canine dealings
because the sheriff’s department is paid by the county to act in a dog
warden capacity.
Conley said the usual protocol is to have the sheriff’s department
respond, do an eCall response, and fill out a bite form for the health
department.
Conley verified that not every situation warrants removing the animal
from the home and said he would check into the matter further when Chief
Michael Palmer returns from vacation.
The Cottrill family said that their dog was territorial about his area
but had never bitten anyone before. Ghost had been vaccinated in 2019
and the family thought it was the 3-year vaccine, but it turned out to
be the single year dose.
Instead of having Ghost ride to the shelter with strangers, Dustin
Cottrill accepted the option of driving the dog himself to the facility.
The police report states that Cottrill brought the dog outside in a
muzzle to officers. When he and Ghost arrived at the Mason County
Shelter, he had to force his own dog into the tiny kennel.
Dustin Cottrill broke down when describing the drop off.
“I’m the one who had to drag him in there. I’m the one who had to leave
him there.”
The family said they complied with the request to take Ghost to the
shelter to quarantine although the situation worried them greatly. The
muzzle was still on Ghost’s face when Dustin left the shelter, and it
was hanging on the kennel door when he went to see his dead dog.
Dr. Brian Biddle, DVM, from Town and Country Veterinary Center, said
that he was asked by Combess to remove the dog’s head so that it could
be sent off to the state laboratory in Frankfort to be tested for
rabies. Normally, Dr. J.T. Williams of Colonial Heights Veterinary
Clinic, would have been the veterinarian handling the case, but he was
vacationing, causing Ghost to be brought to Town and Country on Friday,
July 1.
“I spoke to the environmentalist, and he was on vacation. He asked me to
take the head off so it could be tested for rabies because the dog bit a
girl,” Biddle said.
Biddle confirmed that the head would be stored until Combess returned
from vacation and then the head would be shipped to Frankfort by the
health department. There was some confusion whether the head would be
frozen or refrigerated and confirmed that a man from the animal shelter
returned to pick up the head and body after the procedure was completed.
Biddle said that the shelter worker asked what he should do with the
body and Biddle advised him to contact the family to see if they wanted
it back for cremation or burial.
During a follow-up interview on the morning of July 2, Dustin Cottrill
said he still had not been contacted by shelter staff.
“We don’t know where our dog is,” Dustin said.
Dustin Cottrill contacted the Maysville Police Department on July 2 and
made arrangements to get Ghost’s body. Once the body was in the
Cottrill’s possession on July 3, the family took it to the University of
Kentucky Veterinarian Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy to determine
cause of death.
According to Biddle, the dog appeared to be in good condition, but said
that sudden heart-related death was more common in German Shepherds than
in some other breeds.
“The only way to know for sure how he died is to perform a necropsy on
the dog,” Biddle said.
When asked if having a muzzle on might have contributed to his death,
Biddle admitted that he rarely worked with muzzled dogs but pointed out
that a dog should only wear a muzzle for short period of time and should
never be left unattended.
“You see muzzles on Greyhounds, but those are the basket kinds,” Biddle
said.
The American Kennel Club’s guidelines agree with Biddle’s statement,
saying that a muzzle is only meant to be used for a short period of
time, and only when a dog is supervised.
The volunteer who discovered the dead German Shepherd wished to remain
anonymous and refused to describe how they found the dog and whether it
was wearing a muzzle at the time.
“I don’t know the circumstances and I will not comment on it,” the
volunteer said.
“I just want to know what happened and I want to know how our dog died,”
Dustin Cottrill said.
Shultz was surprised to learn of the dog’s death.
Judge-Executive, Owen McNeill, said he wanted to ere on the side of public safety. “I think the shelter staff and health department did a great job. We followed it to the letter of the law.”
Numerous attempts were made to reach to MCAS manager, Bill Howell, and
assistant manager, Walter Teegarden, without success.