Cancer Fighters United will be the beneficiary when the Lugnutz Car Club holds its monthly Chrome and Cruise in downtown Maysville.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at noon on McDonald Parkway.

In addition to classic cars of all makes and models, there will also be music by DJ Gayle McCord, along with food, vendors of arts and crafts, jewelry, and many other items. Food will also be available.

There will be a silent auction with all proceeds going to Cancer Fighters United.

This will be the last of the summer’s cruise-ins for the car club and organizers are hoping for a big response, both from car owners and visitors to help in the fight against cancer.

The event is sponsored by the Lugnutz, along with the City of Maysville Tourism Department.

For more information follow the club on Facebook.