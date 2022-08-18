On August 13, Eva Marie Gibbs of Maysville captured the coveted state title of Junior Miss Kentucky Earth USA at the Henry Clay Event Center in Louisville.

She is the daughter of Alicia and Gerald Gibbs.

According to Alicia Gibbs, Eva has been doing pageants since she was 8 years old; she is now in the seventh grade and currently holds the Miss Carroll County (Kentucky) title as well.

“She (Eva) started doing pageants when one of her best friends did. We only participate in them during the summer months (May-October) because school remains our first priority,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said Eva will be competing for the Miss Kentucky title in the preteen division in Louisville in October.

As Junior Miss Kentucky Earth USA, 12-year-old Eva uses her title to enact effective environmental change throughout Kentucky with community service, and sisterhood events.

“She competed against a large group of girls, all very passionate about the platform (of) keeping the earth clean,” Gibbs said “This year is going to be an amazing experience for her, representing the state of Kentucky for the next year.”

Eva’s platform, “Keeping the Earth Green and Clean” encourages others to get involved with environmental service projects across Kentucky.

“I am so proud of her, there’s a lot of work, wardrobe changes, sometimes more than three during a pageant and then the interviews, hair and make-up,” Gibbs said.

According to Gibbs, Eva enjoys the pageants and anticipates them remaining a part of her life for the foreseeable future.

In addition to winning the crown, Eva was also awarded the first place Public Speaking award after competing against three divisions. She also won the People’s Choice Award, receiving $500 to donate to the charity of her choice, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

When she is not participating in pageant-related events, Eva stays involved with her classmates at St. Patrick Catholic School.

“Anybody that wants to show support and watch Eva’s journey can go to her Facebook page called Junior Miss Kentucky Earth USA,” Gibbs said.

The national Miss Earth USA Junior Ambassador pageant will be held the first week of January in Orlando, Florida.