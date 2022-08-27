If you are looking for a unique evening, plan on spending Friday, Sept. 16 at the Russell Theatre in downtown Maysville.

The historic theater will be hosting a private fund-raiser dinner and movie for 50 participants.

Mamma Mia! is a 2008 musical romantic comedy film. The film is based on the songs of the popular pop group ABBA. The film features a fabulous cast including Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters.

A global smash hit, the film’s plot follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding with the possibility that any one of them could be her father. The primary location for the filming was on the island of Skopelos, Greece.

Fundraiser attendees will be treated to a taste of Greece with a boxed dinner of Greek chicken skewers with tzatziki sauce, tomato/cucumber/feta salad, hummus with pita bread and a special Greek dessert. The dinner will be served outside under the marquee in an atmosphere of the Greek island where filming took place. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the private showing of Mamma Mia! to follow at approximately 8 p.m.

The Russell Theatre board and volunteers maintain this atmospheric theater with an annual budget of $30,000. This budget amount is raised from movie showing donations, concessions, marquee rentals, brick and gift shop sales and an annual sustaining campaign.

Come enjoy an exciting evening with dinner and movie on Friday, Sept. 16 and help the Russell Theatre. We’re sure you’ll be singing out loud to the great tunes in the movie.

Ticket prices are $45 each and may be purchased by calling 606-564-4875.