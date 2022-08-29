One of the area’s longest-running festivals will get underway Labor Day weekend as the Augusta Rotary Club celebrates Heritage Days.

The fun begins on Friday, Sept. 2 evening with vendors opening at 5 p.m. Kids will enjoy the Inflation Station inflatables while adults may want to grab a beverage from the Beer Garden.

The Harry Pedigo Band will perform at the city park gazebo from 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, events will get started with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. with music by the Kentucky National Guard Brass Band. The day’s events will include a three-on-three basketball tourney and a Heritage Days Scavenger Hunt.

The R. Farms Petting Zoo will be open both Saturday and Sunday .

The Heritage Days Pet Parade is set for 11 a.m. and Pat and Brandi will offer music from the city park gazebo from noon-2 p.m.

Rides by Triple D. Stable will be available from noon-5 p.m. and the Augusta Art Guild will offer hands-on arts and crafts from noon-4 p.m.

The annual Augusta Alumni Association dinner will be held Saturday at the school gymnasium.

The Heritage Days Beauty Pageant is set for 6 p.m., Saturday at the park gazebo.

Vendors will open their booths at 10 a.m., on Sunday, and the Heritage days Car Show gets underway with registration from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the city boat dock.

Morning worship services begin at 10 a.m., hosted by CrossPoint Community Church, at the park gazebo.

Magic with Mark Comley will have two shows — 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m., and Steve Freewill perform from 1-3 p.m., also in the city park.

Guests will enjoy street performances from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday and the much anticipated Heritage Days Frog Derby is set to begin at 4 p.m., on Main Street.

The Corner Boys will round out the weekend with music from 5-7:30 p.m., at the city park.

Also not to be missed will be the Augusta Rotary Club’s famous Rotary Burgers, available at the Rotary booth throughout the event.