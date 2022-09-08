RIPLEY, Ohio — During the spring and summer seasons, gardens and wildflowers belong to the bees.

It is well-known that bees are essential to the growth of the environment. The ominous buzz and flick of their pointed stinger threatens people to steer clear, allowing bees to carry on with their business. Unfortunately, the small size of the insect can easily be missed.

Shawna Carter’s 20-year-old son, Austin Bellamy of Ripley, was hoisted up in a lemon tree with a rope and harness. He was trimming the tree with his grandmother, Phyllis Edwards and his uncle, Dustin Edwards, both standing beneath the tree. The tree’s branches and leaves obscured a bee hive that Austin cut into inadvertently. A chorus of buzzes disrupted the peaceful atmosphere as a swarm of bees came into view. The dark cloud enveloped Austin immediately, preventing him from any chance of escaping.

His grandmother and uncle moved swiftly to save Austin; however, he was up far too high and they too were getting pelted with stings.

The Ripley Fire Department was called, receiving the call around 11:35 a.m. The firefighters responded to U.S. 52 where the tree was located, with a ladder, rescue truck, and tanker. The firefighters were shocked by what they found but did not hesitate to begin rescue efforts. The bees stung anyone who was near, infiltrating the firefighters’ clothes and helmets. Despite being under attack by the insects themselves, firefighters continued efforts to save the victim from the attack. The aerial ladder was able to reach Austin and provide a sturdy platform to initiate the rescue.

One of the firefighters climbed across the ladder to cut Austin free of the rope tied to the safety harness he was wearing. Emergency personnel rushed Bellamy away from the scene. The bees clung to him despite all of the activity. Thinking fast, the firefighters used a hose to dowse Bellamy with water, hoping to deter the bees. The strategy worked and some of the bees, discouraged, flew away.

“It was very intense. We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Tony Pfeffer, Ripley’s fire chief. “It took us about 20 minutes to get him out.”

Air Care was called by EMS to transport Austin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Ripley Fire Department identified the species as “killer bees,” the most aggressive of all bee species. However, the Africanized bees commonly called killer bees have not been located as far north as Ohio.

A bee sample would need to be taken in order to determine the exact species of bee, a member of the Southwest Ohio Beekeeper Association said.

Carter said her son was covered in stingers that were about an inch long and that he was stung around 20,000 times. Austin had been screaming for help during the incident, which had caused him to accidentally ingest around 30 bees. Doctors were suctioning the bees out of his stomach well into Sunday morning. Remaining on a ventilator, he was put into a medically-induced coma. He awoke from the medically induced coma last week and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I don’t know how I’m going to ever thank everybody,” said Carter. “Craig (firefighter) is Austin’s angel, he saved his life and means a lot to us.”