WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed Johnathan Gay and Julie Emmons Gay of Flemingsburg, to his office in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and congratulated them on being recognized as 2022 Angels in Adoption.

Senator McConnell nominated the Gay family for the honor.

The Gay family’s adoption journey began in 2015 when, following a heartbreaking miscarriage, Johnathan and Julie began foster care training with the intention to adopt. Their first call came later that year when they welcomed Makayla into their home.

Six months later, their family grew again with the addition of Maya, who was in the process of recovering from medical issues. Between the two girls and Johnathan’s teenage son, Jackson, the Gays thought their family was complete. That was until January 2017, when the Gays learned Maya had a newborn brother on the way and that he would likely enter the foster care system. They expanded their family once again, only to learn two weeks after bringing baby Johnathan home from the hospital that Julie was pregnant with a daughter, Maison.

In total, the Gays welcomed four young children into their home in the span of just a few years, and today, the big happy family – with children aged 18, 8, 6, 5, and 4 – enjoys travel, sports, hiking, and learning. The Gays help champion foster care in their region and support other families going through the adoption process.

“The Gay family embodies everything great about America’s adoption system and the love and selflessness at its foundation. I was honored to nominate them to represent Kentucky in this year’s Angels in Adoption program and help them receive the recognition they deserve for their dedication to their children and the adoption network. It was a pleasure to welcome them to Washington and listen to their incredible story. I wish Johnathan and Julie all the best as they raise their family in the spirit of faith, charity, and joy,” said McConnell.

“Foster care adoption has been one of the great blessings of our lives. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s always been worth it. We are honored to receive Senator McConnell’s support to be a part of this year’s Angels in Adoption program, and excited to go back to Kentucky and advocate for more families to consider adoption,” said Johnathan Gay.

Angels in Adoption is a public awareness campaign by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. Each year, members of Congress can nominate constituents who are helping to improve the lives of children in need of a loving family.