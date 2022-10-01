October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a local survivor shares the story of her journey with a cancer that currently affects one out of eight women in the United States.

In 2015, Lisa Dunbar, Maysville city clerk, was diagnosed with breast cancer during her yearly mammogram at 52 years old (breast cancer is most commonly found in women aged 41-65).

“What I want to say first, because it is so important, a few months before I was diagnosed medical organizations at the time had new guidelines that stated women only needed to have a mammogram once every two years,” Dunbar said.

She said she spoke to her OB/GYN and together they decided to do the mammogram that year and afterwards to start scheduling them for every two years, she said if they hadn’t made the decision to do one that year she might not be here now.

“If I had skipped that year; it’s a fast growing cancer and the lump they found was so small they almost missed it. So despite the guidelines they have I would suggest to every woman to have a mammogram every year,” Dunbar said.

She said after diagnosis she did eight rounds of chemotherapy and then underwent a mastectomy (surgical removal of one or both breasts) followed by radiation treatments.

“I chose the mastectomy so that I wouldn’t have that hanging over my head (chance of cancer coming back). In the past more women died from breast cancer than any other form of cancer,” she said.

On average, seven to 11 percent of women with early breast cancer experience a local recurrence in the first five years after treatment, though Dunbar said she was told she only has a 2 percent chance of the cancer coming back.

“For a year after all other treatments were done and the cancer was gone I still had to take medication which was targeted to breast cancer cells (to prevent cancer from reforming),” she said.

Dunbar said she never thought she was going to die, that she tried to keep a positive attitude where she just kept moving forward and doing what had to be done although she noted more than being ill, the stress of the situation was the worst part.

“You don’t realize at the time the emotional toll it’s taking because you’re so focused on the physical aspects (feeling unwell not just because of the cancer but also the treatments) and on getting well. After I completely finished all of my treatments (a month or two later) I started having that overwhelmed emotional reaction about the whole thing,” she said.

Many survivors develop this type of trauma response and, according to Dunbar, she had started having chest pains which at times made her think she was having a heart attack during her fight with cancer and after, which she later realized were panic attacks.

“One of the medications I took could cause heart damage which I was closely monitored for, so when I’d have chest pain I would go to my regular doctor (who performed tests and her heart would be fine) and sometimes end up in the hospital,” she said.

Dunbar said she eventually sought counseling and was put on anxiety medication for a while and now strongly encourages counseling for anybody going through a battle with cancer.

“Emotional health needs to be addressed. Oncologists are so focused on the physical aspect that they (most likely unintentionally) forget the emotional,” she said.

Dunbar wanted to note her husband, Lee Foster, was super supportive, driving her to all of her treatments and doctor’s appointments and how important that support was.