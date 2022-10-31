The Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association, headquartered in Frankfort, will deliver more than 750 pairs of new shoes to Fleming County Schools on Nov. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m.

The shoes will be unloaded at Flemingsburg Elementary School and were donated by elected magistrates and commissioners from all over the state. The shoes will be provided to Fleming County students in need.

Funds were raised at the association’s annual meeting in March of 2022 and come directly from the

pockets of county magistrates and commissioners.

“We are truly blessed. Our association is made up of genuine public servants with giving hearts. I am honored to be a part of this worthy endeavor” said Scott County Magistrate & Association President David Livingston.

“Like many other counties, we have our fair share of need here and I am humbled that our fiscal court

peers from other counties chose Fleming County students to be the recipient of this year’s KMCA shoe

drive donation,” said Fleming County Magistrate Ray Money. “I have participated in this since the

association started the shoe donation program and I can tell you that this shoe drive is purely about the

children.”

Members of the Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association from the Fleming County Fiscal

Court are David Deatley, Richie Kielman, James Smoot, and Donnie Fawns, and Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy. Incoming Fleming County Judge-Executive John Sims served on the Board of Directors for the association.

Formed in 1952, the Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association is a statewide non-profit

organization that is the voice for all Kentucky Fiscal Courts and all 564 elected county magistrates and

county commissioners in Frankfort. The association provides training, education and serves as a local

government resource to county elected magistrates and commissioners. The Association Board of

Directors chose Fleming County based on a variety of factors including: location, median household

income, child poverty rate and member participation in the association.

“The KMCA Shoe Drive would not be possible without the generosity of the county elected officials in

every county” said JC Young, KMCA executive director. “One of our objectives through the KMCA shoe

drive program is to attempt to take away a potential insecurity for any student… New shoes can maybe

alter an inferior attitude and if 750 pairs of new shoes creates a positive attitude for one single student,

it was worth it…”

“When we received the call from the Magistrates & Commissioners Association regarding our

nomination as the recipient, we were humbled and excited” said Mendy High, Fleming County Youth

Service Center Coordinator. “There will be many students that will benefit from these shoes and we

couldn’t be more appreciative.”

The 2023 KMCA Shoe Drive will take place at their Annual Spring Conference, March 15-16.