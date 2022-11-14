The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center invites you to the unveiling of the historic marker in the front corner of their court yard on November 16th, 2022 at 2:30 PM. The Lafayette Trail, Inc. paid for the sign and the city and county paid for it to be installed.

In 1824, President James Monroe invited Lafayette to take a triumphal tour of America. The mission of the Lafayette Trail is to “document, map, and mark General Lafayette’s footsteps during his farewell tour of the United States in 1824 and 1825. It aims to educate the public about the national significance of Lafayette’s tour and to promote a broader understanding of Lafayette’s numerous contributions to American independence.”

Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette lost his father in the French andIndian War when the Marquis was just two. He followed the family’s martial tradition and was commissioned an officer at age 13. He held George Washington as a hero and one who “cast a shadow of Lafayette’s father” which had been killed in a war with England that had cost France most of its North American territories. For Lafayette, the American Revolution presented an opportunity to “avenge both France and his father, to keep faith with ideals bred into him at an early age, to prove his mantle and to transcend his provincialism on a world stage.” He became convinced that the American revolutionary cause was noble and in 1776, he took a merchant vessel, 6 cannons and 45 volunteers saying “the welfare of America is bound closely to the welfare of all humanity… She is to become the honored and safe asylum of liberty.”

He was made a major general at age 19, but he was initially not given American troops to command. He served as an aid on General George Washington’s staff. On September 11, 1777, Washington’s troops fought in the Battle of Brandywine. The 3rd Virginia Regiment fought alongside Washington and Lafayette. Julius Levi, the old Market master of Maysville, served under the General at Brandywine.

Mason County’s Valentine Peers was Pay Master and Brigade Major of the 3rd. Col. Thomas Marshall and his son John Marshall, who earned the rank of Captain, then Major of the Culpepper Minute Men, were also part of the 3rd Virginia regiment. Charles Pelham enlisted as 1st Lieutenant under Capt. Edmond Dickinson and served in the 1st Virginia Regiment under Co. Patrick Henry in the battle. It was the second longest single-day battle of the war, after the Battle of Monmouth, with continuous fighting for 11 hours. John Rust from Mason County was promoted to Captain by George Washington for his distinguished gallantry at Brandywine and Col Thomas Marshall was awarded a sword, which is in the KYGMC collections, for his bravery. John McAdow, from Mason County knew General Washington personally and served under command of General Lafayette at Brandywine and the Battle of Rhode Island. Lafayette was wounded during the Battle of Brandywine but still managed to organize an orderly retreat. After fighting with distinction, he was given command of his own division.

Two years later, Lafayette travelled back to France to increase the popularity of the American cause among the French population. The alliance of France had already started when the King of France had signed a treaty with Benjamin Franklin. The treaty was a promise from France to help fight against the British. With the aid of Ben Franklin and John Adams they persuaded the government of Louis XVI to send additional troops and supplies to aid the colonists. In 1780, Lafayette went back to America with France not only providing men and weapons, but also supplying a fleet which enabled the Patriots to win against the Royal Navy.

On return, the Marquis was asked by Washington to lead the Virginia troops. “He kept harrying Cornwallis, the leader of the British troops, and also used his personal fortune to pay the soldiers.”

In 1781, Mason County’s William Allen, who had been in the Third Virginia Regiment under Major Thomas Marshall, served in the company under the command of Captain Charles Chilton and they marched to Richmond and there joined the army under Marquis de Lafayette. Mason’s Moses Fritter entered the service to serve in the capacity of private in the company under Capt. William Alexander and marched to Springfield where he attached to the regiment under Col. Dart. They marched to Yorktown.

Lafayette had persistently tormented British commander Lord Cornwallis by carrying out attacks across Virginia, trapping him at Yorktown. French ships blocked all possible retreat while bombarding the city.

At the same time, the troops of Washington, Rochambeau and Lafayette attacked by land. Yorktown surrendered and “those who were defeated marched out in between American and French armies.”

This battle was key to assure the almost certain defeat of Britain.

Lafayette was hailed as a “Hero of Two Worlds,” and when returning to France he was promoted Brigadier general and became an honorary citizen of several states on a visit to the U.S. in 1784.

In 1803, Jefferson, then president of the United States, offered to make Lafayette governor of the newly acquired Louisiana Territory, but Lafayette declined.

When Monroe sent his invitation for Lafayette, the visit included Washington’s grave and at Monticello, where “ailing 81-year-old Jefferson lauded and feted his old comrade.” Lafayette became the first foreign citizen to address the U.S. House of Representatives.

On May 21, 1825, Lafayette came to Maysville. “It was a testament to the importance of Maysville and provided a microcosm of the politics of the time. The mid 1820s was the end of the Era of Good Feelings. Lafayette represented that Era of optimism and patriotism.” It was also a place filled with old comrades in arms and friends who had served with and for him. Literally, the town rolled out the red carpets for Lafayette supplied by local industrialist, entrepreneur and real estate developer, John Armstrong. In the Maysville Eagle dated May 18, 1825, it was noted that the approach of the general was announced by the firing of cannon from the steam boat, Herald, which had been chartered by the governor of Ohio to convey him to Pittsburg. Church bells rang as he landed on Fish Street (Sutton) where he was met by the committee of arrangements consisting of many prominent men, two of which were his old friends, Majors Valentine Peers and Charles Pelham. “After the usual introductions and salutations, Major Pelham, who in the absence of Major Peers, was appointed to address Lafayette, urged, with feebleness, his way to perform, on the margin of the river, his affecting duty. The scene was truly melting. He leaned on the guards of the boat, and, in words full of tenderness and emphasis, poured out the feelings of his throbbing heart before his old companion in arms and in victory. He assured him of his joy in having been spared to see him once more in the land of freedom, for which they had both, with others, fought and conquered. He lamented to the general, that the citizens of Maysville could not, for want of time before his arrival, honor him with a more appropriate reception; but told him that their hearts wished him more than their preparations or actions could express. On his ceasing to speak, the general, with much emotion, took the aged speaker again by the hand and expressing his joy on meeting at Maysville, one more dear old revolutionary officer and soldier. He recounted, in a few sentences, the struggle in which they had been engaged and the victory which had crowned the American arms. He afterwards, in the crowd which surrounded him, lost, on his arrival at the hotel, the sight of the dear old veteran; but was heard on finding him to say, ‘I have been looking for, and am glad again to see you once more before I depart, and to express my happiness at having met you at Maysville.’ “

The procession was formed by the two assistant marshals, Maysville’s Light Infantry, the Committee of Arrangements, General Lafayette and the governor of Ohio, Col. George Washington Lafayette, Major Charles Pelham and the secretary general. Officers and soldiers of the revolution and citizens and strangers followed. “The procession moved up Fish to Second street; thence up Second to Main Cross street (Market) to Capt. Langhorne’s hotel, where a large room was prepared, with suitable refreshments and very handsomely decorated.”

(Mr. John T. Langhorne’s famous Eagle Tavern was one of the earliest hotels in Maysville. After Mr. Langhorne’s death the hotel became known as the Goddard house. Mrs. Goddard had managed the Lee House at one time before taking over the Eagle Tavern, which probably accounts for the mistaken story that Lafayette was entertained there. Langhorne’s Tavern was located at the southeast corner of Water (Front) and Main Cross (Market).)

“No sign of partisanship was evident at the dinner for the great hero” at Major Langhorne’s hotel. “The general received, individually, his revolutionary companions and the large concourse of citizens who had assembled to behold, the greater part of them for the first, and the whole, in all probability, for the last time, this venerable patriot, and early and efficient friend of American freedom. The interview between the general and his compatriots of the revolution, was one of intense feeling-of deep emotion-it brought back to the mind the days of Washington-and presented in miniature the scenes of the revolution.

There was a burst of sacred patriotism from every bosom – and the most lively and ardent gratitude displayed itself in every countenance. All were anxious to be near; and all pressed forward to grasp the hand and affectionately greet, the good old soldier. “

At 2:00, the General took his leave with the procession ending at the landing where he departed “amidst the roar of cannon and musketry, the waving of handkerchiefs and hats, and the loud and continued cheering of the large concourse of spectators.”

As a direct result of that tour and the patriotic enthusiasm that it inspired, dozens of cities across the country were named in his honor. Kentucky has Lafayette in Christian County, Fayette County and Lafayette High School in Lexington which were named in honor of the Marquis de la Lafayette.

We encourage you to come to the unveiling of the marker honoring Lafayette’s historical visit to Maysville outside the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16th at 2:30 in the afternoon and to continue your quest to find more about Lafayette’s visit in the Historical and Genealogical Library inside.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysvil