Maysville’s annual Twilight Christmas parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade’s line-up starts at 6 p.m. under the train trestle and winds down East Second Street. There is neither an entry fee nor an application needed to participate in the parade. Organizers encourage any business, organization or individual to enjoy the fun of building a float and showing it off in the parade.