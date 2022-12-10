The Augusta Rotary Club’s annual White Christmas Parade is set for this Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to ARC member and event organizer Jackie McMurrin, the parade was started in 2008 in honor of Rosemary Clooney’s movie White Christmas being digitally remastered and members of production actually visiting the town. Clooney, who grew up in Maysville, maintained a home in Augusta in her later years. Rotary member Allison Parker is also involved in organizing the event.

The parade has been held every year since the 2008 event.

The Clooney family is well revered in the town, according to McMurrin who said the first grand marshal of the very first parade were in fact George Clooney’s parents and Augusta residents, Nick and Nina Clooney.

“This year we’ve chosen Dean and Janet Morris for grand marshals. They own the Morris Service Center here in Augusta. It’s been a family-owned and operated business for 51 years. Each year we try to honor and recognize those who have been of great service to the community,” McMurrin said.

She said the parade will start off with Rachel Rogers (winner of a Maysville singing contest several years ago) singing the title song, “White Christmas.”

” ‘R’ Farm will also be here with a Christmas petting zoo and all of the shops and restaurants will be open, so come early and leave late,” she said. McMurrin said she wasn’t sure what kind of animals but thought most likely goats, donkeys, sheep and other farm animals.

Registration for those who want to join the parade will remain open and the club encourages businesses, antique car owners, trucks, tractors, horses, carriages, churches, schools, clubs, marching bands and anybody with a float to join the parade, according to McMurrin. Three places are awarded for best floats.

According to McMurrin, lineup will be at Augusta School parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and usually lasts one and a half hours.

“The parade ends with Santa Claus at the Firehouse where kids can go in and see Santa,” she said.

Two things she said to keep in mind when joining the parade, all floats must be lit because it is a night-time parade and since there is an official parade Santa, nobody else in the parade should wear a Santa costume.

A Christmas ball to benefit the Augusta Independent Education Association will be held following the parade at the Augusta VFW hall.