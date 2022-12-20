A Bracken County grand jury returned several indictments last week, including one naming a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to register and who also allegedly failed to follow residence restrictions.

Guy L. Friend, 38, was originally convicted in Ohio of gross sexual imposition victim under 13. He is required to register as a sexual offender for his lifetime, according to information from the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry.

After moving to Kentucky and from Oct. 7-28, 2022, Guy allegedly failed to register after changing residences as required, according to the indictment.

Guy also moved to a residence within 1,000 feet of the Augusta Independent School, a violation of his sex offender status, the indictment indicates.

Information in scheduled court appearances for Guy was not available at press time.

Christopher Lee Carr, 42, faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation along with a persistent felony offender charge in connection with a May 25, 2021 incident, according to information for the indictment.

Carr allegedly intentionally caused serious physical injury to an unnamed female when struck her with his hands. The strangulation charge stems from the same incident when he allegedly impeded the woman’s normal breathing by blocking her nose or mouth.

Carr is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

James Harold Johnson, 56, of Felicity, Ohio, was incident on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

The indictments were prompted by events of Sept. 9, 2022, when Johnson allegedly operated a motor vehicle that was involved in an accident. Johnson is alleged to have left the scene with rendering aid to other persons. He is also charged with intentionally defacing, damaging or destroying property, and wantonly engaging in conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious injury.

Johnson is lodged in MCDC under a $15,000 cash bond.

Others indicted by the grand jury included:

— Nicholas Wayne Cornelius, 43, second-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

— Vanessa Raevyn Impson, 41, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.