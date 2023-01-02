LEXINGTON. – Donors who do good by donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center at this upcoming drive will not only feel good because they just saved up to three lives, they will also walk out with a limited-edition “Do Good, Feel Good” KBC hoodie as a thank you for donating.

The Maysville Police Department is taking part in the drive.

Every drop counts at KBC, and it has never been more important than now after two and a half years of a low blood supply. KBC hopes to operate on a three- to four-day supply to serve more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, but the nonprofit has often only had a one- or half-day supply for many blood types.

Without a healthy supply, patients who need blood for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more are at risk. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.

The need for blood is ever constant. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply.

The Kentucky COPS Bleed Blue event is set for Monday, Jan. 9 from 1–6 p.m.at the Maysville Police Department, 212 Government Street, Maysville.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.