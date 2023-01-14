The Court Appointed Special Advocates Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason

Counties will celebrate 25 years of service to area communities this year.

CASA was incorporated in 1998 as a 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to provide trained community volunteers to be the voice to children who are victims of dependency, neglect, and/or abuse throughout court proceedings. The ultimate goal is to make sure the children the organization serves have safe homes in which they can thrive,officials with the agency said.

In 2021, the program expanded to serve Nicholas and Robertson counties who were previously unserved by a CASA Program, prompting a name change to the Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc.

The Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc. will host a 25 th Anniversary Celebration and Fund-raiser

on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Maysville Event Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

The celebration will include a program with special guests retired Judge Todd Walton who founded the local CASA Program and the organization’s first Executive Director Kirby Wright.

During dinner and social hour, guests will be entertained by the Mason County High School Jazz Ensemble and after dinner, Ashton Wolf Dueling Pianos will take the stage.

Throughout the evening, there will be silent and live auction items available.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by calling the CASA Office at 606-563-7431 for more

information.

Those who are not able to attend the anniversary event have other options to support CASA including:

— Donate an item for the auction by contacting the CASA Office or [email protected]

— Send a tax-deductible donation to: The Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc. P.O. Box 631

Maysville, Ky. 41056

— Participate in the online auction (link will be found on the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s

Facebook Page)

The signature sponsor for the event is Momentum Construction and The Ledger Independent is the media sponsor.

The Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc. relies on donations and grant funding. Every little bit makes an impact on the children teh group serves.

In 2022, the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s 42 active volunteers assisted 90 children in 45 different cases.