Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata was recently elected to lead the 1EdTech (formerly IMS Global) board for 2023.

1EdTech is a member-based, non-profit, partnership of leading educational institutions from K-12 to higher education, government organizations, and edtech suppliers, collaborating to enable better digital teaching and learning for all. The organization has more than 870 members worldwide.

“My colleagues on this board are some of the best and brightest leaders in education, and I’m honored they’ve elected me to lead the board,” Czarapata said. “Being involved in this type of national collaboration helps keep KCTCS and Kentucky on top of the most innovative ideas and strategies in education today.”

1EdTech’s board includes seven K-12 institutional organization representatives, seven higher education institutional organization representatives and 10 supplier organizations representatives.

Maysville Community and Technical College is part of KCTCS.