CrossPoint Community Church is hosting Super Sunday on Feb. 12, featuring special guest speaker ex-NFL player Rob Taylor.

Taylor is a former NFL offensive tackle who played eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1986 to 1993.

Pastor of CrossPoint Chad Current said Taylor and he shared the same home church in Dayton, Ohio, and their families knew each other.

“I just went out on a limb and reached out to him, I didn’t know if he would remember who in the world I am but he agreed to come up here (Taylor still lives in Tampa Bay),” Current said.

According to Current, for the last few years, they have had a special guest speaker on Super Sunday.

“We know a lot of people are sports fans and now they get to see a journey of faith through the eyes of a professional player and see faith in Christ intersects with every area of life,” he said.

According to biographical material provided to CrossPoint by Taylor, he came to his faith and was saved at the age of six. He now serves as pastor of Financial Stewardship and Men’s Ministry at Idlewild Baptist Church as well as executive director of the Idlewild Foundation.

“I actually heard him speak as a teenager at our home church in Dayton while he was still playing for Tampa Bay. When he comes here he’ll be sharing stories from when he played as well as his faith journey with us,” Current said.

According to Taylor, his goal is to equip God’s people to learn and apply God’s financial principles and create a culture of generosity.

While holding many titles over the years, the ones Taylor cherishes most are Christ-follower, husband, and father and he will be sharing his journey at both the 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

Other plans for Super Sunday include inviting the Mason County Royals football team members to the service and recognizing them for the great season they’ve had, Current said.

“Also some of our local high school athletes will be sharing their faith journey with the kids, older kids they look up to while the older kids and adults will have a professional player,” he said.

There will also be Super Bowl-oriented snacks in the lobby as well as games for the kids which help them understand their faith in a fun way, according to Current.

“On Super Sunday, it’s usually a day where we just try to do something fun and reach out to the community,” he said.

Current said the event is for the whole community and he would be honored to have community members visit the church and share in fellowship and fun on Super Sunday, and of course, meet Rob Taylor.