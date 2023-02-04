Reports from several local people saying they were approached by strangers is likely a scam but shoppers should remain cautious, local police officials said Friday.

Police said they were aware of the incidents after they received several reports of individuals approaching shoppers and asking for money in the area of Walmart on Thursday.

“Our request would be that if you do witness someone doing this, to please call and inform us of this,” police said. “We will speak with the individuals from there and see what assistance we may be able to provide to them.”

Maysville Police Chief Mike Palmer said all shift officers were notified of the incidents and an investigation has been launched.

“We’re aware of it,” Palmer said. He said he conferred with Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, whose department also received reports.

Some reports indicated the individuals involved spoke with heavy accents and held signs with requests for food or money. One woman said a man approached her and said he and his mother had not eaten all day and were looking for money to buy food.

Another woman posted on Facebook that she had been approached by a woman. She reported the incident to a cart attendant at Walmart.

Consumer Reports offers these tips to keep shoppers safe and to reduce the chances of becoming a victim:

Be choosy where you park

It could be worth driving around a little to find a spot in a populated area instead of settling on one in a dark, remote location, especially if you are alone. “Park in a well-lit area because criminals hate light; they don’t want to be identified,” said Officer Heidi Miller of the Police Department in Bloomington, Minn., home of the Mall of America.

Lock and stow

Many parking-lot thefts occur because drivers neglect to perform the simplest task: locking the car and closing the windows. Don’t allow your car to be an easy target for thieves. Hide valuables such as GPS devices, cell phones, laptops, and ­iPods. If your GPS is mounted to your windshield, pull it off and try to clean off the suction marks so that thieves don’t break into the car looking for it

Stay focused

“People walking through the parking lot don’t pay as much attention as they used to,” Capt. Robert Guidetti of the Paramus, N.J., Police Department said. Instead they are checking e-mail or making calls. Look to your front, side, and rear when walking to and from a store. Being aware of your surroundings lessens your chances of becoming a victim or getting struck by a car, Guidetti says.

Assume you’re watched

Criminals watch for shoppers who put purchases in their car or trunk, then walk back into the store. Once you’re gone, it can take only moments to break in and grab items. If you need to stow packages while shopping, repark your car in a different location, away from anyone who could have been observing

Don’t dally

Have your car key in hand before you leave the store. It can also act as a weapon if necessary. Once in your car, lock the doors immediately and drive off. Don’t sit and do other things. That will lessen the chance of you becoming a target.

Beware of stranger danger

If you are approached or chased, yell or scream to get attention or go back to the store and alert security. If you are followed while driving, go to an open gas station or a populated area with plenty of light,”Your best defense is a well-charged cell phone,” an officer said. “Get on the phone and call 911.”