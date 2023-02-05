A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Fleming County late Friday, according to the Fleming County Sheriff.

At 8:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting on Goddard Road, according to information from Sheriff Tim Smith. Deputies Harber and Parker responded, along with Smith and Special Deputy Doyle.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old unidentified male suffering a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and then transported to Fleming County Hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, according to the sheriff.

Terry Johnson, 72, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, Smtih said.

Johnson is being held in the Mason County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Fleming District Court to answer the charge on Feb. 9.

The case remains under investigation by the Fleming County Sheriff.