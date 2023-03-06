Mason County road crews worked in the dark to remove tress downed by high winds Friday.

The area continued to clean up Sunday after high winds took down trees, ripped off roofs, and otherwise damaged or destroyed property Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, straight-line winds of 71 miles per hour was reported in Maysville and winds of 67 miles per hour at the Fleming-Mason Airport.

Tornadoes were confirmed in Bethel and Hillsboro, Ohio, according to NWS.

In Dover, video posted on social media showed a roof blown off a garage in one piece and in Augusta, a fence, deck and yard were damaged when a neighbor’s tree was uprooted by the wind.

Many area residents were without power, some until Sunday.

On Saturday, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill reported, “County and state road crews along with sheriff deputies and emergency personnel were out late (Friday) clearing road debris across Mason County. We appreciate our teams and the many volunteers who assisted.”

“We still have power outages in Mason County however our utility partners are working hard to restore service across the state and in Mason County. Please use caution around any downed lines or infrastructure and report them to the appropriate provider,” he said.

Many schools, businesses and public agencies closed early Friday in anticipation of thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds which had been predicted for the area.

Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians after the severe storms produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes. At least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.

Beshear had declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather and closed state office buildings before noon on Friday.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” said Gov. Beshear. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already lost five people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines.

“Always remember not to use generators indoors,” he said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down – always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”

Damage assessments are in progress across the commonwealth and will be ongoing.

Four direct fatalities have been confirmed: a 23-year-old male in Edmonson County; a 63-year-old male in Logan County; a 68-year-old male in Simpson County; and a 41-year-old female in Fayette County.

One indirect fatality has been confirmed: a 84-year-old male in Bath County.

Utility companies are preparing for a multi-day effort to restore power.

Eight counties have filed emergency declarations and 29 counties have announced plans to do so, while two cities have filed emergency declarations, with nine cities having announced plans to file.

Emergency and transportation crews have cleared storm debris and hazardous materials from roadways.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray signed an order providing regulatory relief for commercial vehicles assisting with power restoration and debris removal within affected areas.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.

The governor activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

Beshear also reminded Kentuckians to never put generators indoors and to use them at least 8-10 feet outside of their residence, where there’s no chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.