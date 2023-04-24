A Maysville business fell victim to a scam Friday, losing several thousand dollars in the process.

According to Maysville Police, employees of the Fast Mart received a call from someone claiming to be Kevin Green from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The man said the business would lose its license to operate unless money to pay for the license renewal was forwarded to the agency immediately, police said. The man appeared to know the employees’ names and that prompted them to believe the call was legitimate, he said.

Shortly after the call came in, someone posing as the store’s manager texted the employee and directed them to cooperate with the caller. The employee who answered the phone was told to take money from the business’s cash register and safe to make the deposit with the person posing as the store manager warning the employee to not question the alleged OSHA official.

The employee was them told to go to a Bitcoin machine in Flemingsburg and deposit the money. When the employee followed the instructions, the man then said the money deposited was not sufficient and to go back and take money from the store’s ATM and bring it back to deposit. The faux manager instructed the second employee to help.

The employees were so convinced the call was authentic and so panicked by the fear of losing the license that they closed the store to make the deposit at the Flemingsburg machine, the MPD detective said.

Once the deposit was made the employee called the actual store manager and said they had “taken care of that for you.” When the manager questioned what they were referring to, they realized they had been victims of a scam and called police.

In total, the scammer made off with more than $3,500 which was deposited in the Bitcoin machine and unrecoverable, police said.

Police were unable to trace the origins of the call because the number had been spoofed. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to caller ID display to disguise their identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maysville Police Department.