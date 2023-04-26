An investigation that began in December 2022 came to fruition this week with the indictment of a former Brown County special deputy, according to information from the office of Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

On December 19, 2022, deputies from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a tip advising the department that Dennis Chaney, 70, had transferred images and videos consistent with possible child pornography.

After several months of investigating, deputies developed enough probable cause to take the case before a grand jury, the sheriff said.

After hearing the case, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Chaney with five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (Felony 2) and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, (Felony 4).

On April 24, Chaney was arrested on the indictment. He was set to be arranged at the Brown County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m., on Tuesday. He was being held in the Brown County Detention Center late Tuesday. No bond had been set for Chaney.

Chaney had previously been a special deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from September 2011 until December 2013, and has recently resigned from the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brown County Drug Task Force, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the investigation.