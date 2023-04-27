Motorists should watch for temporary daytime closures of Kentucky 3309 and Kentucky 1443 in northwest Lewis County this week for drainage repairs, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

On Wednesday, April 26, crews will close Kentucky 3309 (Trinity Road) between Little Cabin Creek and East Fork Road (mile markers 4-5) from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m., to dig through the roadway and replace a drainage pipe underneath. Motorists may detour using Kentucky 984.

Beginning Thursday, April 27, and continuing each weekday until Tuesday, May 2, crews will replace several pipes under Kentucky 1443 (Sullivan Ridge) from mile markers 0-2.5. The road will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., every day in the location where crews are working. Motorists may use Kentucky 3309 and Kentucky 984 to reroute.

School bus traffic should not be affected. Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Visit GoKentucky.Kentucky.gov online for real-time KentucKentucky traffic and travel information, or use the Waze mobile app. Follow Transportation Cabinet operations in northeast KentucKentucky on social media @KentuckyTCDistrict 9.