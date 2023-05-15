FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear recently joined representatives of Kentucky’s Counterdrug Program to praise them for supporting the seizure of 142 pounds of fentanyl over seven months that could have caused almost certain death for more than 28.9 million people.

The governor then moved to continue the team’s work of disrupting the supply of illicit drugs in the commonwealth by signing the fiscal year 2024 State Drug Interdiction and Counterdrug Activities Plan. Support is provided to multiple state, local and federal agencies in the plan’s team, including Kentucky State Police), Kentucky National Guard, Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Agency.

From Oct. 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023, the team also supported law enforcement in the seizure of 88,253 fentanyl pills, which is a significant increase from the 2022 fiscal year, when 5,100 fentanyl pills were seized. In 2023, the team also supported the seizure of 432 pounds of methamphetamine, 179 pounds of cocaine and 5.8 pounds of heroin.

“This team is out there on the front lines in our communities, taking drugs off the streets and saving lives. I am proud to support them each and every day for their lifesaving work,” Beshear said. “I also commend our Kentucky State Police officers who work with multiple agencies to remove dangerous drugs from our communities. One of those is the Kentucky National Guard, which is instrumental in supporting the counterdrug program here in Kentucky as well as supporting local law enforcement on our Southwest Border.”

The governor added that in April, the Kentucky Counterdrug Program supported the disposal of 14,500 pounds of unneeded medication as part of the statewide Drug Takeback Day.

The Counterdrug Program is federally funded through the Secretary of Defense to states whose Governor submits a Drug Interdiction and Counterdrug Activities Plan.

The governor said the news follows last month’s positive announcement that drug overdose deaths declined in 2022 by 5 percent compared with 2021, marking the first decline since 2018.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. added that the federal Drug Enforcement Agency recently released a staggering statistic: Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide or other accidents. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can cause sudden death. Statewide last year, KSP, local and federal partners seized 11,700 grams of fentanyl.

“Not only is fentanyl a danger to our fellow citizens, but it is a threat to our fellow law enforcement officers, their K-9 counterparts and other first responders,” Burnett said. “That is why we are working to keep fentanyl off our streets as well as having all our troopers and officers carry naloxone, a medication designed to reverse an opioid overdose rapidly.”

Last year, KSP also seized 18,600 grams of methamphetamine – and since 2018, their efforts accounted for 1,612 drug seizures along the Interstate Highway 75 corridor.

The Kentucky National Guard plays a key role in defeating the demand and destroying the supply of illicit drugs in the commonwealth by providing support to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. As part of the Kentucky Counterdrug Program, the National Guard provides personnel, assets and capabilities as part of their unique military support.

The Kentucky National Guard also supports Customs Border Patrol along the Southwest Border. Last year, the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade provided operational detection and monitoring support and was in command of Task Force Legion, which included 2,500 National Guardsmen mobilized in a Title 10 federal status from 16 states and territories. Currently, 125 Kentucky National Guardsmen are deployed to the border.

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women who serve in the Kentucky National Guard, especially those who support the Counterdrug Program here in Kentucky. They work alongside local law enforcement and play a key role in defeating the demand and destroying the supply of illicit drugs in our commonwealth,” Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler said.

In March, Beshear announced that Kentucky is also leading the way in providing treatment services to Kentuckians through the state’s Treatment Access Program, which allows those without health insurance to enter residential treatment, and by creating Recovery Ready Communities, expanding health care coverage and increasing treatment beds.

The state has also increased the number of treatment beds by 50 percent since the Governor took office in 2019. The administration is also in the process of seeking support and oversight of mobile crisis intervention service providers across the state, which further supports those facing addiction as well as those in need of suicide and crisis intervention.

Treatment Resources

Call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment. Visit findhelpnowky.org to find information about available space in treatment programs and providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.

Visit the KSP website to find one of KSP’s 16 posts where those suffering from addiction can be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.