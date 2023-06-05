WEST UNION, Ohio — On May 5, Court Administrator Veronica Grooms stood in a courtroom full of agency representatives and said, “This is Family Court.”

Grooms was impressed with the number of agency members who attended Adams County’s first Family Court and encouraged each to learn about the services and resources offered in the group.

Adams County’s juvenile court system is currently removing 14.5 children from their homes each month. At the end of 2021, Judge Brett Spencer called a community meeting to stir awareness and momentum within agencies to tackle the increasing caseload. The Ohio Supreme Court contacted Judge Spencer and requested that Adams County hold a Family Court. Grooms said, “They said if you could run a Family Court along with your abuse neglect dependency cases, it will help you reduce the number of removals you have a month.”

The Supreme Court recommends that a small number be involved in Family Court at a time – around 25 participants. The first Court presented two participants whose children had been removed from the home. Grooms relayed that “Ninety percent of the cases are drug related.” The agency representatives learned about the participants and their children. They were asked to describe the services and resources that their agencies might be able to offer in support of the parents and children.

Grooms reviewed a Family Court checklist and the various stages participants must go through to graduate from the program. Once a person has orientation, they must be clean for 30 days before entering Phase I, an 18-week minimum focusing on stability. Phase II is a 16-week minimum and works on issues. Phase III is a 14-week minimum dedicated to a participant’s self-sufficiency. During these phases, the person must attend Friday court dates, remain sober, attend necessary appointments, address various issues, attend classes on parenting, drug awareness, budgeting, and more. Agency support will assist participants in obtaining jobs, housing, driver’s licenses, transportation, and other needed help and encouragement.

Graduation requires several achievements, including sobriety for 180 days, completion of training and classes, and submission to random home visits. The individual(s) must be reunified with their child(ren) and provide a stable living arrangement.

The Honorable Judge Spencer addressed the group and said, “You can see it’s a heavy lift, and to some, it may seem overwhelming.” But he knew when the Supreme Court wanted to talk, it was serious business. The Court communicated that they knew the good things happening in Adams County. The conversation centered around “drug court,” Adams County has termed “Family Intervention Court.” Will we get people substance abuse treatment? Yes. But the focus here is on the family and primarily the child.

Judge Spencer explained that once a child is removed into temporary custody, it starts at a 22-month clock. The parents have those months to better themselves, but often waste half of that time and get serious about the last ten months. He said, “We’ll put the child on a safe train. We’re going to pull the train out of the station. We’re going to stop that train as the law requires and say, ‘Join on – we’ve given you the resources, help, and services. We keep the child safe, but we need to move forward. We want you reunified – we don’t want to separate you from your child.”

Judge Spencer will be certified and trained on the matters of Family Court in June. He shared that bringing in the public and other agencies and resources at the end of 2021 was one of the best things the courts did. He said, “This county has responded incredibly.”

At the time of this article, the Family Intervention Court has gathered three times. The unfolding process and collaboration among professionals are inspiring. Grooms said, “Adams County Court is known to ‘think outside the box.’” She realizes there will be victories and setbacks, and folks may need to be “shelved” until they are ready to engage in the program. A variety of agency providers are sitting in the courtroom offering services, resources, and time. Family Court is an inclusive intervention, and Grooms said, “This is building relationships.” And, more importantly, an attempt to save families.