MAYSVILLE – Maysville Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker and Licking River Basin Coordinator Brian Storz to discuss water quality standards and how it can begin in Mason County.

In his presentation, Brian first discussed the idea of water quality standards and how they are conducted and researched.

Brian was contacted to come and speak at the Maysville Rotary Club to discuss water quality and the water in Mason County and the lack of research that has been done.

He stated that large amounts of money go to other locations in for example big cities like Louisville and Lexington to do this water quality research and study the creeks and basins to check and see if the water is safe.

The one place Brian emphasized that there is little to no research on water quality standards is the area of Maysville.

According to Brian one of the main reasons that those other locations are able to get the funding for this and somewhere like Maysville is not is because “The difference is, is they’ve got community groups that make a lot of noise and are willing to put into the game to get that money coming in for their environment for those areas.”

Some of the things that are important to study and research in the local waterways and water systems are sanitation, runoff or bacteria getting in the water.

Local waters like creeks for example are places that are used for swimming, wading, fishing and eating the fish that are caught.

“It rains and we have salt from the roadways and we have herbicides and fertilizers and we have fecal material” Brian stated.

All of those factors contribute to what Brian explained as pollution runoff which ends up going into the waterways that are in the stream systems.

According to Brian forming community groups or gaining community enthusiasm about this idea of water quality can make sure that more research gets done to make sure that people can have information telling them about the quality standard of the water they are swimming or fishing in.

Brian stated that “Public involvement can be multiple ways you can join clubs like you do here you can get the Rotary Club involved you can start another Friends of Limestone Creek group to get in the game.”

During the meeting, it was stated that the population of the local area of Maysville is around 9,000 and Brian wanted to point that out because he stated that when the population gets to 10,000 “you become and MS4 which means all of your storm water runoff now becomes regulated by the EPA and you have to have a permit for it and it changes the game.”

It was noted that in the Maysville area, there are currently not any watershed management plans for any surrounding area creeks which is a document that would pertain to whichever creek it is made for and can be sent to the EPA to apply for funding.

With funding more research and studies can be conducted for water quality standards in the Maysville local area.

For more information pertaining to this subject, you can visit the website at https://eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water/Regs/Pages/default.aspx.