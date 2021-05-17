MCMS students heading to Amazing Shake nationals

Mason County Middle School will once again be represented at the national Amazing Shake competition.

The competition is held each year at the Ron Clarke Academy in Atlanta, Ga. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was held virtually.

The initial competition began at MCMS in 2020 with 600 students who completed community service projects. From there, 120 students were chosen for the next round. The top eight students were chosen from the luncheon. Each one of the students was assigned a character, but not told why they had to be in character. The final competition was a debate and the top four were chosen.

There were four students who attended the virtual competition last year. Those students included Joseph Hazlett, Victoria Lavinder, Bailey Boone and Ava Thompson.

Of those four, three will return for the in-person competition as Hazlett is now a student at Mason County High School and ineligible to participate.

Hazlett, however, was the sixth place winner at the national competition in 2020.

Stanfield said the competition will be held in June, which is different, as it is normally held in April, during the school year.

“We’re excited about nationals this year,” MCMS Amazing Shake Advisor Kerri Stanfield said. “It’s going to be a little different this year because of COVID. Joseph Hazlett was the winner of the (MCMS) Amazing Shake last year, and participated in the virtual national competition, but will be unable to participate in the in-person due to him aging out. We’re going to miss his leadership.”

According to Stanfield, the same students were chosen to attend nationals in person for multiple reasons.

“We didn’t have an Amazing Shake this year,” she said. “With the way school was on and off this year, we couldn’t ask the teachers to take on something else right now. We will be back and better than ever next year, but it just wasn’t feasible this year. I had also promised the kids that they would get to go in person since last year was virtual. Unfortunately, Joseph could not be a part of that, but these three will be able to go.”

Each of the students has their own expectations for nationals.

Thompson said she believes the competition will be fun but difficult.

“I think it will be extreme because Ron Clark is over the top, but I think it will be fun and exciting,” she said. “I’m definitely excited for new challenges.”

Boone said she believes the experience will be one of a lifetime.

“I think it’s going to be different because of the COVID restrictions, but I think it’s going to be exciting,” she said. “It’s not going to change that it’s going to be one of the best experiences of my life. The Ron Clark Academy is amazing.”

Lavinder said she has no ordinary expectations for nationals.

“You can never expect anything to be ordinary,” she said. “You can’t put yourself in a box, so I think it’s going to be a lot of branching out and meeting new people. There’s going to be a lot of researching a whole different world. We’re from Kentucky, so we don’t know how Atlanta works. It’s going to be a great, new experience.”