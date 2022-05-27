May 27, 2022
May 26, 2022
Player of the Year: Dalton Davenport—Nicholas County
May 26, 2022
The 10th Region softball tournament is set.
May 26, 2022
David Justice, the 1990 MLB Rookie of the Year and three-time MLB All Star, at the Germantown Park posing with Kyle Mullikin. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
May 25, 2022
WEST LIBERTY – The target has been there all season in the 16th Region, but nobody was able to hit bullseye.
May 25, 2022
10TH REGION BASEBALL AT HARRISON COUNTY
May 25, 2022
37th District Baseball at Campbell County
May 25, 2022
CYNTHIANA — The second day of the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals featured the Montgomery County Indians defeating the Bracken County Polar Bears, 4-3.
May 24, 2022
LICKING RIVER — Boyd County had one final rally left on Tuesday night.
May 24, 2022
Talk about a changing of the guard with emphasis.