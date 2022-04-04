String of Light The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and the Maysville floodwall murals dominate the nighttime landscape along the riverfront.

Lonesome River Band coming to Years of Farming The Lonesome River Band is coming to Years of Farming on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

April is Donate Life Month April is a month recognized nationally as Donate Life Month. One month out of the year to celebrate those who have received transplants, to recognize those who continue to wait, to honor donors and donor families, and to thank registered donors for providing hope to those who are still waiting.

Reds tell OF Akiyama he won’t make opening day roster GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds informed Shogo Akiyama on Sunday that he would not make the opening day roster, leaving him to decide whether he’ll go down to Triple-A or become a free agent.

Williams dazzles in second start, helps Wildcats get program’s 2,000th win University of Kentucky baseball made history on Saturday and Mason County alum Darren Williams was a big part of it.

Lady Royals 1st, Royals 2nd at Rowan County Invitational The Mason County track and field teams got off to a good start to the season on Saturday, the Lady Royals finishing first, Royals second at the Rowan County Invitational in Morehead.

Central, Washington Methodist churches set to merge While the United Method Church is on the verge of globally splitting, locally, two churches are merging in the coming weeks.