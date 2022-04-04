Home News String of Light News String of Light April 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and the Maysville floodwall murals dominate the nighttime landscape along the riverfront. The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and the Maysville floodwall murals dominate the nighttime landscape along the riverfront. View Comments Maysville overcast clouds enter location 11.6 ° C 11.7 ° 10.2 ° 54 % 2.6kmh 100 % Mon 13 ° Tue 13 ° Wed 18 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 7 °