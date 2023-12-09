On Friday evening, Dec. 8, at approximately 10:30 p.m. there was a shooting on Marshall Station Road leaving one man dead.

“We don’t want to disclose the address at this time. One male, 32 years old, Justin Mitchell, from Nicholas County was pronounced dead there on the scene,” Mason County Sheriff Patrick Bogs stated.

Another man, Earnest Nickell, 45, was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and then was airlifted to UC with no further update on his condition, according to Boggs.

Currently Boggs does not know what the circumstances of the shooting were and he said he is trying to figure out what happened.

“We have a person of interest who we would love to talk to, who we believe was at the scene when the shooting took place. Until we get her statement we can’t really comment on the actual happening-any motives of what was going on at the scene,” Boggs said.

Courtney Williams is the person of interest and Boggs said she frequents the Nicholas County and Bourbon County areas.

“Right now she is a person of interest and we need to talk to her and see if she has a witness statement to give,” Boggs said.

At this time Boggs said they are working hard for the families to figure out what happened.

Boggs said at this time that is all the information he is able to release.

“It’s bad enough we have a shooting in Mason County but we have one more with life threatening injuries,” Boggs said.

Boggs and his deputies are leading the investigation with assistance from law enforcement officers from surrounding areas.