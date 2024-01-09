MOUNT OLIVET — Three adults have been found to have sustained gunshot wounds, one of which appears to be self-inflicted, after officials responded to a structure fire in Robertson County on Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones, KSP responded to a structure fire on Sunday, Jan. 7 at approximately 3:29 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road.

Upon the agency’s arrival, information was given to officials explaining there may have been people inside the residence where the structure fire was taking place.

Jones noted fire department personnel were unable to enter the residence immediately due to the intensity of the fire. He said entry was made at approximately 9 p.m.

Following entry, three adults were located within the residence by officials on the scene. According to Jones, two of the adults appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

He said the third adult appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jones went on to discuss details of the investigation.

Jones noted KSP received assistance from several area agencies during the response. At the scene were Robertson County Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Nicholas County EMS, and the Robertson County Coroner’s Office.

According to Jones, no names are being released at this time due to family members needing to be notified of the deaths. No further information has been released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detectives at Post Six in Dry Ridge.