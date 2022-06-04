Barrett, Bozeman highlight Royals at state track meet LEXINGTON — One of them just picked the sport back up this year, the other liked to pole vault and ran with it.

Pease sisters rack up six medals at state meet LEXINGTON — The last name Pease is going to be quite the household name when it comes to track and field in Fleming County.

Now is the summer of my discontent As I sit here in my uneasy chair, I can hear the screams and guffaws of what sound like about 500 teenagers in my backyard swimming pool for my middle daughter’s high school graduation party, and I wonder if a sufficient supply of chlorine shock treatments exists for that water ever to recover.

Up, up and away Work continues on the redevelopment of the old Southern States building in downtown Maysville. Teams from Hesler Construction and Blacks Welding worked to remove the old corn grinders and bins from the structure through the roof via crane.

Kitty Corner Cats have been our companions for more than 10,000 years. Their relationship with humans began in the Fertile Crescent area of western Asia. The main reason humans and cats got together was because of rodents. As we all know, felines like to catch them and they’re pretty good at it too. Even today, we’re still employing them to hunt down those pesky vermin that spread diseases from the fleas, ticks and mites that take up residence on them. Rodents also like to eat our food stores and chew up just about anything they can sink their teeth into.

Along the (Ohio River) Way The team making the inaugural Ohio River Way trip from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, made a stop in Maysville on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with officials and tourism staff was held at Limestone Landing after the group arrived. The city was also presented with Ohio River Way signage.

Fleming County Museum Society Will Present Colonel Charles Young The Fleming County Museum Society, along with the Kentucky Chautauqua will present Colonel Charles Young Bridge Builder at the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum, 119 East Water Street, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Lady Royals certified now with runner-up finish LEXINGTON — They’ve done it for years in cross country and indoor track with numerous podium finishes, even a state title in indoor track and field.